Manchester City are running away with the Premier League title, there is no other way of looking at it. Pep Guardiola's rampant side have dropped just two points all season and lie eight points ahead of second place Manchester United as we edge towards Christmas.

While the Citizens have dominated nearly everyone who has had the misfortune of crossing paths with them, they have to fight a lot harder for their points of late. City - or more specifically Raheem Sterling - stole three points right at the last when they faced Huddersfield on the weekend and Sterling was again on hand to score a stunning injury-time winner against Southampton on Wednesday night.

The English speedster scored an absolute peach in the 96th minute curling the ball round Fraser Forster as the Etihad Stadium imploded with wild celebrations.

Winning tough games on nights when you are not performing is the mark of champions and City have shown great character in the last week game to turn two points into six.

Another thing to be remembered is that City have done all this without £52 million summer signing Benjamin Mendy, who ruptured his ACL early in the season. However, the Frenchman did not let a career debilitating injury stop him from joining in with the celebrations after Sterling slotted home.

Practically on one leg, Mendy went hopping after Sterling who peeled away to celebrate in front of the fans and the 23-year-old - who loves a good tweet - was quick to point out his stunning run down the sid line.

Mendy even tried to get Raheem Sterling to pose for a cheeky selfie for his snapchat, despite the fact that the game had yet to come to an end!

Fans on Twitter absolutely loved all that Mendy got up to following the sensational winner too.

While there is no questioning that Mendy is a great footballer, social media, without a doubt, is truly where he excels!

