Don’t you just love a full midweek Premier League fixture list?

That’s exactly what we were treated to this week - and it’s been enthralling.

Manchester City picked up their 12th consecutive league victory, Manchester United kept within seven points of them while Arsenal won their third league match in a row to remain fourth - one point behind Chelsea.

In fifth, lies Liverpool.

They bounced back from their 1-1 draw with Chelsea with an emphatic 3-0 victory at Stoke on a wet, windy, Wednesday night.

Jurgen Klopp named both Philippe Coutinho and Mohamed Salah on the bench but took the lead through Sadio Mane after just 17 minutes.

But later in the first-half, the visitors could consider themselves very fortunate.

Mame Biram Diouf raced through and beat the onrushing Simon Mignolet to the ball. The Liverpool goalkeeper attempted to clear the ball but could only upend the Stoke player on the edge of the box.

Diouf had rounded Mignolet and was set to tap the ball into the empty net. For that reason, the home side wanted the ‘keeper to be sent off. However, referee Martin Atkinson only brandished a yellow card - much to the dismay of the home crowd.



In fact, some Stoke supporters were so angry that they had to be told to be quiet.

That happened on Sky Sports’ Soccer Special as Alan McInally tried to report on what had just happened at the Bet365 Stadium.

As McInally was talking, a Stoke fan could be heard shouting in the background. That left the pundit unable to concentrate on what he was trying to say as he confronted the aforementioned angry supporter.

"This guy's having a heart attack here," McInally said before turning and saying to the fan: "Hey, calm down. Oh my word."

Watch: McInally confronts Stoke fan

Check it out:

Sky Sport were then forced to apologise for McInally suggesting there was someone having a “heat attack.”

While some may have taken offence, there were plenty of football fans loving the Sky Sports pundit absolutely losing the plot live on TV.

Twitter reacts

Check out the reaction:

Incidentally, that controversial Mignolet moment may have been the turning point in the match.

The scores remained 1-0 until Salah was introduced in the 67th-minute. Ten minutes later, the Egyptian had secured the three points for the Reds with a stunning volley.

A further six minutes later, he had scored his 12th league goal of the season and earned a 3-0 victory for Liverpool.

We wonder what that particular Stoke fan thought of that…

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms