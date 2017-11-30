So, the Manchester City train keeps on rolling.

Pep Guardiola's side are the overwhelming favourites for the league title after only dropping points once so far this season after 14 rounds of matches.

Against Southampton on Wednesday evening, the Citizens faced one of their toughest tests at the Etihad this season.

A Kevin de Bruyne free kick had given them a deserved lead in the second half but towards the end, Pep and his men were left stunned as Oriol Romeu scored a brilliant equaliser.

It looked as if their winning streak was about to come to an end but in the 96th minute, Raheem Sterling extinguished any hopes of City slipping up, securing a priceless 2-1 victory, extending their lead at the top.

It was Pep's toughest test but even in the dying embers of the game, the whole team refused to abandon the philosophy he has put in place.

Quick passing and a stunning finish even on the brink of dropping two points, everything the manager wants.

One player who truly emphasises the Spaniard's desires is the goalkeeper Ederson Morales and in the second-half, the Brazilian produced a moment which highlighted why £35m was spent on him in the summer.

He's as cool as anything.

That's just outrageous, a first touch that any outfield player would have been proud of. It might seem a small moment, but it's his calmness and body shape that define everything Pep has put in place this season.

The incident didn't go unnoticed on Twitter, with the likes of Benjamin Mendy applauding Ederson's brilliance.

You just knew some City fans would have to bring Romelu Lukaku into the equation...

City now face some interesting fixtures in the next few weeks.

On the weekend, they host West Ham United and after their 4-0 loss to struggling Everton, you fancy the hosts to put a fair few past the east London side.

Then, they travel to Old Trafford to face Manchester United in what could be the fixture of the season.

