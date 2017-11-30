Chelsea edged to a trying 1-0 win over Swansea City on Wednesday night after an Antonio Rudiger strike settled the tie in the 55th minute.

Talisman Eden Hazard was left on the bench but, while the scoreline suggests it may have been a difficult night for the Blues, Swansea have Lukasz Fabianski, and Chelsea's wastefulness to thank for keeping the score to just one.

However, the big talking point on the night came courtesy of an off field incident when Chelsea manager Antonio Conte was sent to the stands for a barrage of angry words he aimed at the referee and the fourth official.

Conte, who has always been quite the passionate bloke was enraged by a decision to award a goal kick when he though there should have been a corner. Conte's frustration had been building for quite a while as well, as he was seen constantly complaining to the fourth official over how long Swansea were taking over there throw-ins and free kicks.

When speaking on on the game afterwards, Conte was quick to concede that he had allowed his frustrations to get the better of him, and admitted that he had made a mistake.

"I think it's normal, it's right to apologise for what happened during the game," Conte said. "During the game, in the first half, I saw that Swansea were wasting time. I said this a few times to the fourth official. At the same time I didn't see something change in the first half. I was frustrated for this situation.

"I tried to tell [him] again, but then the referee took this decision. I repeat: I apologise for this. I was frustrated. For sure I made a mistake. During the game I suffer. With my players I suffer. It's a pity.

"I suffered in the same way also in the changing room. To watch the game on the video and then to not have the possibility to communicate with your players, it's very strange. It's very tough for me."

Conte and his team will be pleased to have made it over this hurdle without any mishaps as they consolidated their place in the top four. They welcome Newcastle and former manager Rafael Benitez to Stamford Bridge on Saturday as they look to maintain some sort of pressure on Manchester City.

