The Manchester United career of Romelu Lukaku has been one of contrast.

During his first seven games at the club following his £75m move, it appeared as if the Belgian striker could do no wrong, scoring seven times in his first seven games.

However, in the last 11 matches, he has only managed to find the back of the net once, while also turning in a few dismal displays.

There have been showings of his quality, particularly against Tottenham and Newcastle, but in reality, his struggles are very noticeable.

The return of Zlatan Ibrahimovic - a player capable of dethroning Lukaku in the starting XI - has clearly not helped the 24-year-old cope in such a difficult time.

The Swede has shoved the Belgian out to the right-wing each time he has appeared off the bench and there is a growing part of United's support that want him to start in Lukaku's place in the coming weeks.

However, Red Devils legend Gary Neville has delivered his wise verdict on the situation and has handed the former Everton man some solid advice in the process.

NEVILLE BACKS LUKAKU

He wrote in his Sky Sports column: "I don't see Zlatan Ibrahimovic as a threat to Lukaku at all but as a supplement. The only way Ibrahimovic can become number one is if the aura of Zlatan gets to Lukaku.

"Zlatan is confident but Lukaku is number one, the fans and the manager believe in him and if he does have any demons then he needs to clear them from his mind."

It is the first time someone has actually underlined that the Swede can have a positive impact on Lukaku's form.

If he copes with his presence in the right way, it could prove to be a catalyst in his resurgence.

However, Neville did state that scoring goals will still be the crucial factor in deciding whether or not Lukaku is a success.

GOALS ARE WHAT HE NEEDS

"For a striker, it is all about your goals and unfortunately, people will always measure him by that, but away from the goals his contribution has to be big, to mess their centre-halves about," he wrote.

"He's had his struggles but ultimately that was always going to happen at some point after his blistering start, but this is a critical stage of the season where he has to deliver."

Saturday's game away at Arsenal is exactly the time when Jose Mourinho needs his striker to shine.

