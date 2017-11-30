Football

Ian Wright noticed something about Ozil's goal v Huddersfield that others may have missed

Published

After a calamitous start to the Premier League season, it seems an okay time to be an Arsenal fan at the moment.

Following their disappointing 3-1 loss to Manchester City, the Gunners have won their last four league games, scoring 10 times and only conceding once.

Arguably their finest performance of the campaign so far came on Wednesday night as they thrashed Huddersfield 5-0 at the Emirates.

Mesut Ozil was the star of the show - as he was was in the 2-0 win over Tottenham - delivering a perfect display in the art of playmaking.

The German international finished the game with a goal and two assists, the first time in his Premier League career that he has been involved in three goals during one game.

His goal was expertly taken in what was a blistering five-minute spell from the entire Gunners forward line.

And, on Match of the Day, former Arsenal player Ian Wright spotted something very interesting about his finish.

OZIL'S TRADEMARK GOAL

Now, on first viewing, it appears as if the German simply dinks the ball over Jonas Lossl in the Terriers goal.

Arsenal v Huddersfield Town - Premier League

However, on closer inspection, you can see him do something which is very unique to him.

VIDEO

Somehow, while going at pace, he manages to hit the ball into the floor, which then lifts it over the goalkeeper.

It is some piece of trickery, one that few players could do.

"This finish that he does as well. It’s such a clever finish. He hits this into the ground – it’s a super finish," Wright said.

"The guy has got so much ability. He’s such a beautiful player to watch. Mesut Ozil is unstoppable against this sort of opposition."

Arsenal v Huddersfield Town - Premier League

HE'S DONE THIS BEFORE

This is clearly a technique Ozil has perfected over the years, with one of his most famous showings of it coming in a Germany shirt vs Denmark.

It wasn't a finish on this occasion, but a brilliantly executed pass.

You can watch Ozil's magic below.

The guy is a magician when he wants to be.

A lot of onus will be on Ozil to replicate his form against the Terriers v Manchester United on Saturday, a team he has been linked with a move to in recent weeks.

If he can put Jose Mourinho's side to the sword, those who have heavily criticised him in the past may start to wonder if they were wrong.

