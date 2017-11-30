It’s no coincidence that Manchester United look such a better team now that Paul Pogba has returned from his hamstring injury.

The French midfielder, who was sidelined for two months, scored on his comeback match against Newcastle United earlier this month. United won 4-1 and Pogba, who also registered an assist in the rout, was outstanding.

United have won all three of the Premier League fixtures since Pogba returned, with victories over Brighton and Watford following their demolition of the Magpies.

Although he didn’t score or assist any of the goals in United’s 4-2 win over Watford at Vicarage Road on Tuesday night, he was still excellent.

United fans particularly loved the moment, just before half-time, when Pogba mugged off Richarlison (click HERE to watch that video).

Murphy made comment about Pogba after Watford match

However, following United’s win over Marco Silva’s side, Danny Murphy made some interesting comments about Pogba.

Jose Mourinho’s team looked vulnerable when Nemanja Matic was forced off with an injury early in the second half. Ander Herrera was sent on in the Serbian midfielder’s place but United ended up conceding two goals, setting up a nervy finale.

Murphy felt that Matic’s departure highlighted Pogba’s lack of defensive awareness and believes this particular weakness could cost United against better opposition.

"I had to learn how to be a defensive midfielder," Murphy explained on BBC Radio 5 Live. "You have to spot the danger.

"It’s part of the job and he’s not great at that.

"He’s brilliant at everything else, but he doesn’t want to defend.

"It’s a psychological thing."

Murphy has been blasted by Man Utd fans

However, United fans don’t seem to agree with Murphy and have blasted the former Liverpool midfielder for his negative comments on Twitter…

Whisper it quietly... Murphy might have a point

But does Murphy have a point?

With the game effectively over at 3-0, should it not have been Pogba’s responsibility to step in for Matic and think defensively rather than offensively for the remainder of the match?

There will be games where Pogba is required to defend - United’s next two league fixtures against Arsenal and Manchester City among them - but Murphy isn’t convinced Pogba has the desire to do it.

