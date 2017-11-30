The New York Knicks snapped a three-game losing streak in style by crushing the Miami Heat 115-86 at Madison Square Garden on Wednesday night.

They disappointed their home fans by putting in a poor effort in a loss to the Portland Trail Blazers in their last outing and it was clear they were determined to put it right.

Miami proved to be no match as the Knicks dominated proceedings from start to finish and led by as many as 30 points at one stage.

The star of the night was center Enes Kanter who produced a huge performance on his return to the lineup.

The Turkish big man posted 22 points on 7-of-9 shooting, as well as 14 rebounds. New York was 0-3 in the three games that Kanter missed which shows his importance to the team already.

Kanter may have taken the headlines with his display but there's no doubt as to who the highlight play of the night belonged to.

Tim Hardaway Jr. provided a moment of magic that erupted the Garden and sent Knicks fans into raptures.

With the clock winding down at the end of the first half, Kanter pulled down a rebound from a Heat miss and handed the ball off to point guard Jarrett Jack.

The veteran immediately looked up the floor and spotted a streaking Hardaway and threw a perfect cross-court pass. With not enough time to catch and shoot, Hardaway acrobatically leaped and hoisted the ball towards the basket from beyond the three-point line and managed to drain it at the buzzer.

It gave the Knicks a 65-44 lead at the break and prompted the shooting guard to break out a shimmy after his stunning play.

It was a moment for the crowd to savour as they entered the half on a high. They were fortunate that the 25-year-old and the rest of his teammates gave them something to cheer about as the game started off on a sour note for the Knicks with a huge scare.

Star player Kristaps Porzingis lasted just two minutes in the contest after he went down with an ankle injury early on and didn't return.

It was a huge scare for the franchise but fortunately, the Latvian gave a positive update after the game and said it looked worse than it was and is hoping to make a return in the coming days.

This will come as a huge relief to the team as their hopes this season rest on the shoulders of the talented power forward.

New York will entertain the Orlando Magic in their next outing on Sunday and KP expects to be on the court.