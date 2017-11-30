Raheem Sterling is proving to be the player for the big moments, isn’t he?

On Sunday, Sterling scored a rather fortuitous winner against Huddersfield in the 84th minute, just as it appeared that Manchester City’s run of 17 straight wins was going to be snapped.

And the England international popped up to do the same against Southampton last night, except his goal came in the 96th minute and certainly wasn’t lucky.

Sterling, who has been in wonderful form this season, curled home a brilliant effort from outside the area to restore Man City’s lead at the top of the Premier League to eight points.

His goal prompted wild celebrations on the Man City touchline, with Pep Guardiola later apologising for losing control.

“I said I apologise to the referee because I couldn’t control it,” Guardiola said, per the Telegraph.

“I was so happy, I ran after Raz [Sterling] but I’m not quick enough but we were so happy.”

One of the funniest sights was that of Benjamin Mendy running down the touchline to celebrate Sterling’s goal, despite currently nursing a ruptured ACL.

“Mendy is crazy,” Guardiola said about his injured left-back. “He’s got a six-month injury and running like that. Disaster!”

Benjamin Mendy watched on from the stands

Mendy may be out of action but he remains vocal on social media. He posted a series of tweets as he watched last night’s match and the anxiety was there for all to see with his tweet 15 minutes from full-time.

“Nooooo 😕 15mns still common boys !!!!,” he wrote.

The tweet Mendy had to delete

But, like many Man City supporters, it reached the point where Mendy couldn’t see a winner.

Indeed, the 23-year-old began to tweet his disappointment that Man City’s winning run was over, before Sterling made him delete that tweet.

“Was starting my tweet with « the streak is over ... » deleted that quick as f*** 😂😂😂😂 what a finish !!!,” he said.

Hilarious.

Mendy was right to be pessimistic given the situation. But Man City fans know from the conclusion of the 2011-12 campaign never to give up.

