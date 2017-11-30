Renato Sanches produced what can only be described as an absolute disasterclass for Swansea City against Chelsea away at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday night.

The 20-year-old, who completed a shock loan move to Swansea from Bayern Munich in the summer, misplaced nine passes during the first half and was duly substituted by Paul Clement at the break.

One of those misplaced passes, as you’ve probably already seen, found the advertising hoardings. Sanches looked up and inexplicably passed the ball out for a Chelsea throw-in, prompting a startled Clement to mouth: “F***ing hell, Renato” from the sidelines.

It’s fair to say that most Swansea fans were saying the same thing at the time.

Wales Online’s chief football writer, Chris Wathan, handed the Portugal international an extremely generous 4/10 rating but wrote: “Had been justly defended by his manager for criticism of his Bournemouth display. Performance here was indefensible. Shocking.”

What Sherwood has said about Sanches

Tim Sherwood and Robbie Savage were particularly vocal with their criticism of Sanches during Swansea’s 0-0 draw with Bournemouth on Saturday.

In truth, it’s very hard to disagree with what Sherwood said about Sanches live on BT Sport.

"If this boy put these performances on, not just today, but since he's been at the football club, if that was a kid from the academy, you would never, ever see him again. You would never, ever see him again,” the former Tottenham manager said.

"Why is he getting more opportunities? Let's be right, it is easier to play for Bayern Munich than it is for Swansea City struggling in the Premier League.

"Bayern Munich, lesser competition, world-class players around you, we can all look a decent player.

"When you've got to be the top man..they got too excited in my opinion, Swansea, that this guy was coming into the football club. He's there for a reason.

"He's going to get every chance because of his reputation."

Whether or not you like Sherwood isn’t relevant. What he’s said here is pretty much spot on.

Robbie Savage gives his opinion about Sanches

Savage added that, in his opinion, Sanches has been a total disappointment during his time at the Liberty Stadium.

"We are talking about Renato Sanches right,” the retired Premier League midfielder commented. “I watched him at Bayern Munich in the Champions League. He's come to Swansea and you think 'what's this kid got?' And I'm not being funny, he's been woeful.

"He's just and a one-on-one situation down the left-hand side, Incey (Paul Ince) was watching it with me and he's crossed the ball, nobody in the box, out of play with his left foot. You are expecting more.

"If you look at his performances, you need a spark in his side. If I was in that Swansea dressing room and I heard Renato Sanches was coming in it would give me a lift as a player. Somebody with more ability than me, somebody who can give us that spark.

"If I was a lesser player in that changing room who hadn't won what he's won, you're thinking 'wow, this kid is coming here, wow, he must be good, show me what you got.' And he's shown those players nothing."

Video: Sherwood and Savage's rant about Sanches

Watch the video here...

Clement reacts to Sanches's performance v Chelsea

Clement, meanwhile, was asked about Sanches after the Chelsea match and here’s what he had to say about the under-performing midfielder…

"He had a poor half," Clement told Sky Sports. "I feel for him because he is a very talented player and I don't think in any of the games this year he has shown the talent that he has.

"It goes without saying that if you go from Benfica to Bayern Munich and you win a European Championships with Portugal and you play in games in the latter stages of the competition then you are a very good player.

"He is a player who is struggling for confidence and is struggling for form. We believe we are the right environment to get him out of that.

"I am behind him, the technical staff are behind him and his team-mates are behind him. We hope that he is going to make the right steps that are needed."

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms