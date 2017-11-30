Dwight Howard was confident he could rejuvenate his career working with head coach Steve Clifford again after being traded to the Charlotte Hornets in the summer and the early signs have been positive.

The center is having a strong season with the North Carolina-based franchise and is making a real impact on both ends of the floor.

He has been a double-double machine for much of his career and he's been able to produce solid numbers of this kind for much of the campaign.

In recent years, he may have fallen down the pecking order in terms of the best centers in the league but his talent is unquestionable.

Throughout his 13 years in the league, he has often operated inside the paint and scores his points near the basket via tip-ins and alley-oops.

However, this year the big man has shown off his handles on a few occasions and did so to devastating effect in Charlotte's encounter with the Toronto Raptors on Wednesday night.

Guarded by Austrian Jakob Poetl, Howard started backing him down and at first, it looked like he would attempt to overpower him in the post and finish at the rim.

But much to the surprise of Poetl and everybody in the arena, the eight-time All-Star faced him up and beat him with a stunning crossover and threw down a monster dunk all over Serge Ibaka that saw the Hornets bench erupt.

Even the Toronto fans were left stunned and let out a gasp at the incredible play by the three-time Defensive Player of the Year.

This just showed the confidence Dwight is playing with this season and he ended the game with a respectable 22 points and 10 rebounds. It was the 31-year-old's sixth consecutive double-double.

He's currently averaging 15.6 points, 12.7 rebounds and 1.2 blocks per game for his team but unfortunately, it's not translating into wins at present.

The Hornets were eventually beaten 126-113 by the Raptors, which was their seventh straight loss on the road.

After a three-day layoff, coach Clifford said he was "incredibly disappointed" with the effort his team showed and was unhappy with how easy they made things for their opponents.

"I'm shocked at the level of intensity and attention to detail we played with," Clifford said. "That first half, there was no fight. DeRozan got whatever he wanted, Lowry got whatever he wanted. They took us apart."

Charlotte is now 8-12 in the east and on a three-game losing streak. They travel to face Southeast Division rivals the Miami Heat in their next outing hoping to address this slide.