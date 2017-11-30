The Los Angeles Lakers gave everything they had but fell short at the end as they were beaten by the Golden State Warriors in an exciting overtime clash at Staples Center.

Superstar Stephen Curry proved to be the difference maker as he poured in 13 of his 28 points in the additional five-minute period to lead the Dubs to a 127-123 win.

The two-time MVP, of course, was coming up against Lonzo Ball for the first time and the 20-year-old Lakers rookie did a good job of holding his own against arguably the league's best point guard.

It turned out to be one of Ball's most productive games of the campaign as he posted 15 points and 10 assists on 5-of-12 shooting from the field and 3-of-7 from beyond the arc.

The youngster bounced back well from a disappointing showing against the Los Angeles Clippers in his previous game where he scored just three points and once again drew stinging criticism.

But having a big impact against the league's best team with an impressive double-double should silence the critics to an extent.

After the game, however, head coach Luke Walton took some of the credit for Lonzo's performance and revealed how he inspired him to go out and perform at the level he did, particularly in terms of shooting the ball.

“Well he’s been shooting the lights out at practice the last week or so, and I told him before the game,” Walton said of Ball. “I said, ‘Zo, you’re going to be one of the best point guards in this league, you are. Embrace this challenge if you’re open and it’s in rhythm.’ I thought most of them tonight were in rhythm.

“It was nice to see, obviously, multiple threes go in for him in the game, but he’s been shooting like that and putting the work in after practice, so it didn’t surprise me. I was just happy for him.”

The UCLA product's first campaign in the NBA has already gone through a lot of ups and downs as he's struggled to find any consistency.

After 21 games played, Ball is averaging 9.0 points, 7.2 assists, and 7.0 rebounds per game with a field-goal percentage of 31.5 and 25.7 percent from three-point range respectively.

He has shown flashes of his talent on a few occasions and his display against the Warriors should give him some level of confidence moving forward as he showed an improvement in his shooting and seemed to relish the challenge of playing against an elite team.