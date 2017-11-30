According to promoter Eddie Hearn, Tyson Fury's wish to fight Tony Bellew might actually be granted.

Although, the clash will only take place next year after Hearn spoke with both parties regarding agreeing a deal.

However, Bellew's priority remains to contest veteran David Haye who withdrew from their much-anticipated rematch date of December 17 through injury, leading to Fury's offer to replace him.

"I believe you will see Bellew vs Fury in 2018 but it won't be the next one," Hearn told Sky Sports.

"My plan for Tony Bellew is to beat David Haye then fight Tyson Fury. By the time he beats Haye, the Fury [anti-doping hearing] situation may be in the clear.

"Tony has had discussions with Fury. We have had discussions. I spoke to Fury about that fight.

"Fury has joined up with [management company] MTK so we will speak to those guys about the fight.

"It's quite a simple deal but it's about timing of when the fight takes place."

Fury has been troubled by drug and depression issues over the last couple of years but has recently returned to the path towards recovery.

The Manchester man is still ineligible to fight due to his anti-doping hearing, which is set to resume next month, despite the fighter's planned return.

Therefore, Bellew versus Haye is set to receive the green light with the expected date being somewhere towards the end of April or May 5.

"People want to see Bellew vs Fury. But, what we cannot do because Tony hasn't fought for nine months, is wait for Fury," Hearn added.

"We can't plan a fight with someone who has a UKAD hearing, and has to go in front of the British Boxing Board of Control.

"Tony believes he has the style to beat Fury. And Fury is not the puncher that Deontay Wilder or Anthony Joshua are. When you go up from light-heavyweight to cruiserweight to heavyweight, your big disadvantage is the punch power.

"Fury is extremely skilled but he is not a big puncher. I'm not saying he isn't a puncher. But he isn't a devastating one-punch knockout artist, like the others. So Tony believes he can beat him."

Despite initially offering to accept a fight prior to the Haye rematch, Bellew is now solely focused on the tie at hand and is not looking for any other contests at the moment.

"Haye is extremely driven to make the [Bellew rematch]," Hearn said. "He has a clear mind, he is an athlete, and he will do everything he can to be 100 per cent ready for Bellew."

