Sam Allardyce will no doubt be feeling much less conflicted about taking the Everton job this morning.

The former England boss was in the stands to watch his new side thrash his old club West Ham 4-0, courtesy of a superb Wayne Rooney hat-trick and an Ashley Williams header.

Quite deservedly, Rooney's performance was attracting all the plaudits.

This was his first hat-trick in six years, and it was sealed with a strike reminiscent of his peak years at Manchester United.

The sweetness with which the 32-year-old hit the ball was something to behold. All at once, Goodison Park erupted, and his critics were silenced as he slammed home from the halfway line.

“I don’t think I’ve ever hit a ball better in my life,” he said after the game, per the Guardian.

“It might be one of the best goals I’ve scored, I don’t know, but just as important was the clean sheet."

It goes without saying that Joe Hart did not help himself by being miles off his line, possibly the only thing that detracted from the wonder strike.

Nonetheless, there was serious debate as to whether this was the best goal he has ever scored, and there have been 331 of them to choose from.

Take a look at what Owen Hargreaves had to say on BT Sport:

Rio Ferdinand, another of his former United team-mates, who had an excellent view of some of his best goals, has now weighed in with his view.

Has Rooney scored a better goal?

As stunning as his finish was against West Ham, there's one goal that surpasses all Rooney's others - his overhead kick against Manchester City back in 2011.

Whether he shinned it or not, it was special.

Having been dropped for the weekend's 4-1 defeat to Southampton, David Unsworth restored him to the line-up for what proved to be his last game in charge.

It was like rolling back the years for David Moyes; the Scot could only watch on as Rooney starred in a blue shirt, only this time he was on the receiving end of his brilliance.

Which goal do you think was better? Have your say in the comments.

