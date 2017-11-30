Nobody will forget about Sevilla’s dramatic comeback against Liverpool in a hurry.

Liverpool know all about coming back from 3-0 down in the Champions League but it was the Spanish side who felt that euphoria last Tuesday, scoring a 93rd minute equaliser to send those inside the Estadio Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan wild.

It was an emotional night for Sevilla’s players, with manager Eduardo Berizzo revealing to his squad at half-time that he has prostate cancer.

The La Liga club revealed that the 48-year-old Argentina successfully underwent surgery on Tuesday.

"The coach of Sevilla, Eduardo Berizzo, underwent successful surgery this afternoon for his recently-diagnosed prostate cancer, the club's medical services have said,” a statement read.

"His recovery period will depend on his post-operative progress in the next few days."

Steven N’Zonzi is training alone

Assistant coach Ernesto Marcucci was in charge of last night’s 4-0 win over Cartagena in the Copa del Rey but one man who wasn’t in sight was midfielder Steven N’Zonzi.

The 28-year-old has enjoyed two fine seasons in Spain following his stint in the Premier League with Blackburn Rovers and Stoke City, but he’s currently in the middle of a dispute with Berizzo and his coaching staff.

Indeed, he's been made to train separately from the first-team squad for the past week.

What N'Zonzi did after Liverpool sub

N’Zonzi was hauled off at half-time against Liverpool following a disastrous performance.

But, instead of sitting on the bench with his teammates, the Frenchman left the stadium and didn’t turn up for training the next day.

Per AS, the 28-year-old was upset that he had been taken off instead of midfield companion Guido Pizarro, who didn’t fare much better in the opening half.

N’Zonzi would go on to question whether Berizzo favoured Pizarro simply because he’s a fellow Argentine.

That’s some suggestion.

AS go on to explain why Sevilla need to resolve the situation with N’Zonzi, who was eager to leave in the summer.

N’Zonzi has a €40 million release clause but Sevilla run the risk of letting his value drop if he’s out of action.

That’s not the only issue for Sevilla, either. N’Zonzi has proven over the past two seasons that he is one of the best midfielders in Spain with a string of dominant displays.

