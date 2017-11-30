After a season of dominance in 2016/17, things are not going according to plan for Real Madrid.

Los Blancos sit fourth in the La Liga standings and will only qualify for the Champions League knockout stages as group runners-up, with Tottenham taking first place.

It is their form domestically which has drawn most of the worry, with the strike force of Karim Benzema and Cristiano Ronaldo shouldering much of the criticism.

In the league, the two have scored just four times between them, although, they were both on target in the 3-2 victory over Malaga.

Ronaldo himself has hinted that he and the Frenchman need some support, lamenting the club's decision to sell Alvaro Morata to Chelsea following their 3-1 loss to Spurs.

Gareth Bale's injuries and Marco Asensio's lack of form suggest the Blues man would have been a vital asset this season.

Now, it seems the club are aware of what must be done to remedy their attacking woes and have drawn up a wish-list of four strikers they plan to target in January.

REAL PLAN TO GO ON THE STRIKER OFFENSIVE

According to Marca, top of their list is Inter Milan's Mauro Icardi, with the prolific Argentine already notching 15 goals in just 14 matches this season.

Arsenal's Alexis Sanchez is second on the list, although, the club are aware that he wants a reunion with Pep Guardiola at Man City.

Still, a return to Spain must be tempting for the Chilean.

The other two forwards being scouted by Madrid are RB Leipzig's Timo Werner and highly-rated Russian star Fyodor Smolov, who plays for FC Krasnodar.

IT MEANS BAD NEWS FOR ONE PLAYER

What Real's intentions in the January market mean is that they clearly have no faith in academy product, Borja Mayoral.

The young Spaniard has shown some promise when called upon this season and deputised admirably when Benzema was missing through injury.

But, this is Real Madrid, a club famed for splashing the cash when perhaps they may be better served placing faith in their academy.

Zinedine Zidane has done a much better job in giving youth a chance and Mayoral should be another project of his this season.

