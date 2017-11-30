The Cleveland Cavaliers are on a roll after reeling off nine straight wins and there is once again a positive mood in the camp.

This is in stark contrast to the early part of the campaign where the Cavs were in a terrible slump and struggled to find any rhythm.

Losing to the likes of the Brooklyn Nets, New York Knicks, Orlando Magic, Indiana Pacers and even the lowly Atlanta Hawks led to huge criticism of the team and some even suggested they were in crisis.

Fast forward a few weeks and things are looking completely different in 'The Land' as they once again look like the team to beat in the Eastern Conference.

The catalyst for the franchise's resurgence has, unsurprisingly, been superstar LeBron James. The King has been playing some of the best basketball of his career and has transmitted that confidence through to the roster.

Kevin Love is back to playing at a high level after a sluggish start, Jae Crowder is beginning to find his feet and J.R. Smith is shooting the ball better.

But a huge amount of credit must go to the second unit who have been playing superbly during the streak.

Dwyane Wade has taken on the responsibility of leading the bench crew and has embraced the role with some solid performances. Jeff Green, Kyle Korver and Channing Frye have also been huge.

Even the first career ejection of LeBron's career in their last game against the Miami Heat didn't derail them and that was a clear sign of how well they're playing as a whole.

James is so ecstatic about the Cavaliers' current form and took to social media to post about it.

"We're just playing really good ball right now. We've been very consistent defensively with our game plan," he said. "We've been sharing the ball. Offensively, moving bodies. Our bench has been unbelievable ... everybody has given us a huge spark off the bench that we need. Our bench has been the difference."

Arguably the most impressive aspect of Cleveland's winning run is the fact that they have done it shorthanded.

With Derrick Rose, Isaiah Thomas and Iman Shumpert out, they only have one healthy recognised point guard in veteran Jose Calderon and he has been thrust into the starting lineup in recent games with Wade acting as backup.

Center Tristan Thomspon is also out nursing a calf problem and LBJ warns that their best is still to come.

"The Land, your team is back," James said. "We don't even have Double T back yet, we don't even have IT back, and D-Rose is still gone. Oh, we still got more, so we look forward to the future as well."

The Wine and Gold will look to keep their streak alive as they travel to face the Hawks on Thursday night.