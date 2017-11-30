Australia captain Steve Smith proved to be a handful for England during the first Ashes Test.

In what was a comfortable win for the Aussies, Smith scored an unbeaten 141 in the first innings to guide his team to a staggering 10-wicket demolition of the Three Lions.

Having now hit six centuries in 18 Tests against England, the 28-year-old's recent knock was his slowest as it took 261 deliveries for the batsman to reach triple figures.

With England's plan to bowl wide of off-stump and keep fielders at the boundary, Smith had to wait for the right moment to execute an attacking stroke.

The Australian skipper took his time and waited for his moment when the ball was pitched up with 89 of his 141 runs coming on the leg side.

Smith's knock turned a potential deficit at 5-175 into a crucial lead for his side.

In a recent press conference, England seamer James Anderson has revealed his team's plans to thwart the prolific Smith during the next Test in Adelaide.

It's a little unorthodox, though, because it involved not actually looking at the Aussie captain at the crease.

"I just think you've almost got to take him out of the picture when you're bowling because if your eyeline is watching him and what he's doing then I think it really distracts you from where you want the ball to go," Anderson said.

"You've got to really try and almost blank him out and really focus on where you want the ball to go.

"Obviously, the plans to him, I wouldn't say they didn't work, but we didn't get him out, so they worked to an extent.

"We dried his runs up and made him work really hard for his hundred but obviously we want to get him out.

"He was the difference between the two teams. That first-innings lead would've been huge for us.

"So, getting him out here will be crucial. Hopefully more pace in the wicket might help us, but we've just got to be as relentless as we possibly can to someone like that."

Despite failing to contain Smith, England's plans worked well for the other batsmen in the Australian top order.

Therefore, Anderson has stated that his side are encouraged by the overall bowling display shown against the rest of the lineup.

"The encouraging thing for us is we came up with plans to all their batsmen before the series started and probably 70 per cent of the them worked," Anderson continued.

"For us that's encouraging, we can build on that. But there's still that small matter of someone getting 140 which we need to deal with.

"We know the dangers of David Warner at the top as well, so we've got to keep working hard at getting those guys out because we know how pivotal they are in their line-up."

