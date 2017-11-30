Whatever you think of Neymar's move to PSG, the Ligue 1 club have certainly been getting their money's worth so far.

The Brazilian cost a staggering €222million when he left Barcelona in a transfer that many refused to believe would actually happen.

French football, of course, has many critics, but the 25-year-old will nonetheless be pretty happy with a return of nine goals and six assists so far.

Add that to the nine goals in which he's been involved in the Champions League, and it's fair to say he's settling in rather nicely at the Parc des Princes.

In fact, the world's most expensive player has been absolutely cruising.

It was no different against Troyes, with PSG winning 2-0 thanks to goals from Neymar and a late strike from Edinson Cavani.

In a show of maturity that no-one would have predicted, the former Barca superstar even let his Uruguayan team-mate take a penalty - which he of course missed.

Neymar typically likes to be the headline-maker, so it was good of him to step aside on this occasion, even if it didn't pay off.

However, the forward was still hell-bent on being PSG's key man, which may explain why he tried to pull off an outrageous bit of skill.

This would have been ridiculous...

Check it out below - a nutmeg and a rabona, all in the space of a few seconds.

Unai Emery might well pose the question - if he's even allowed to criticise Neymar, who knows - why he didn't just perform a normal cross, as it didn't really test the 'keeper.

Had it come off, though, it would arguably have been his finest moment in a PSG shirt yet, and there have been plenty to choose from.

No matter how many silky skills he whips out of the bag for the Parisians, some will never be as convinced by him as if he had remained at the Nou Camp.

It's still a delight to watch, even if it didn't lead to a goal on this occasion.

What have you made of Neymar at PSG? Have your say in the comments.

