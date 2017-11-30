Liverpool striker Roberto Firmino is quite the character on the football pitch.

The Brazilian international has forged himself into one of the finest number nine's in the Premier League, a selfless workhorse who's contribution to the team cannot be understated.

He will never be a serial goal scorer like Harry Kane or Sergio Aguero, but his positonal awareness and eye for a pass allow the likes of Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah to thrive out wide.

The former Hoffenheim favourite returned to Jurgen Klopp's starting lineup against Stoke on Wednesday night after missing out against Chelsea and delivered a typically assured performance.

And, there was one moment that had Liverpool fans singing his praises, as Firmino graciously declined stealing the opening goal from Mane.

The Senegalese winger had produced a sumptuous dink over Lee Grant that crept towards the line and eventually crossed. Firmino was waiting and had his chance, but he chose to be a team player.

You can watch the footage below.

VIDEO: SELFLESS FIRMINO

Fair play to the guy.

A lot of strikers would have certainly leapt at the chance to tap it in and it is perhaps that ruthless nature that means Firmino will never be a killer in front of goal; because, he is guilty of missing a few chances.

And, it appears that there are also some huge negatives with regards to his finances, as Football Leaks have revealed that the Brazilian lost out on a ridiculous amount of money for not taking the glory away from Mane.

BOBBY LOSES OUT BIG TIME

The striker earns around £1.1m in bonuses for his goals and the ones between the six and ten mark are valued at £45,000 each.

So that means he lost out on a sum which most people would be happy to earn in a year for not being selfish.

That's the crazy world of modern football.

SALAH THE MAN ONCE AGAIN

The Egyptian winger added yet another brace v Stoke, taking his tally to 12 Premier League goals for the season.

Klopp's side are looking some way back to their best and the trio of Salah, Firmino and Mane looks pretty lethal.

Who even needs Philippe Coutinho?

