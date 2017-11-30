Wayne Rooney added to the Premier League pantheon of long-range goals on Wednesday after his stunning strike for Everton against West Ham.

Rooney, from inside his own half, capitalised on Joe Hart’s rushed clearance at Goodison Park by hammering the bouncing ball first time into an open net.

The goal completed Rooney’s hat-trick and contributed to Everton’s 4-0 victory over West Ham.

Here, Press Association Sport looks at five more of the Premier League’s best long-range strikes.

David Beckham, August 1996

When talk turns to halfway-line goals, thoughts immediately go to Beckham’s for Manchester United against Wimbledon at Selhurst Park.

The then 21-year-old propelled himself to stardom when he lined up a shot from just inside his own half before chipping Wimbledon goalkeeper Neil Sullivan.

The ball was perfectly weighted, brushing the back of the net without a single bounce, and Beckham, mauled by his team-mates, never looked back.

Maynor Figueroa, December 2009

Figueroa may not have gone on to enjoy Beckham’s glittering career but his strike for Wigan against Stoke at the Britannia Stadium was just as good.

Wigan won a free-kick a couple of yards inside their own half and as both teams shuffled back into position, the quick-thinking Figueroa came darting towards the stationary ball. The Honduran then rifled it with his left foot over the scrambling Thomas Sorensen and into the corner of the net for one of the league’s greatest ever goals.

Charlie Adam, April 2015

Adam’s talent for striking the ball is well known but even he must have been surprised by his piece of brilliance at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea’s attack had broken down and as Stoke countered, Adam received possession midway in his own half. The midfielder took a touch so that when he unleashed his shot the ball was just short of the tip of the centre circle.

It soared over Thibaut Courtois, who tried to palm the ball out but could not keep it from hitting the net.

Xabi Alonso, September 2006

Alonso had already scored from the halfway line nine months earlier against Luton in the FA Cup and the Spaniard showed his technical excellence once more against Newcastle at Anfield.

Charles N’Zogbia lost possession and Alonso looked left and right to start a counter-attack. With no obvious option, he instead drilled a shot from just inside the centre circle and while goalkeeper Steve Harper slipped as he rushed back, even on his feet he would have been unlikely to stop a supreme finish.

Luis Suarez, April 2012

Suarez’s lob against Norwich was perhaps not the longest-range shot in this list, coming as it did around five yards into his opponents’ half, but it was no less impressive.

The Uruguayan bustled past Elliott Ward on the halfway line and scampered forward before driving the ball perfectly beyond John Ruddy and into the Norwich net. Like Rooney, the goal completed Suarez’s hat-trick at Carrow Road and in the most spectacular fashion.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms