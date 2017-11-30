Raheem Sterling's 96th-minute winner against Southampton prompted incredible scenes at the Etihad.

Manchester City's phenomenal winning streak of 19 games in a row remains intact thanks to the England international, who has now scored after the 84th minute for the last three games in a row.

Pep Guardiola's wild celebrations on the touchline summed up what an important victory this was for the league-leaders, who are now eight points ahead of second-placed Manchester United.

Their waltz towards the title is taking place partly because of that never-say-die attitude, which Sterling embodies perfectly.

Guardiola won't be the only one grateful to the 22-year-old either, as it's fair to say accumulators up and down the country will have been rescued by his efforts.

There was one in particular that been doing the rounds on social media because of its sheer audacity.

Imagine the scenes in the punter in question's living room when Sterling scored, Lleida Esportiu came back from 2-0 down to win 3-2 at Real Sociedad, and then Spanish third division Formentera hit a 95th-minute winner away at Athletic Bilbao.

An outrageous bet

From a £2 stake with Ladbrokes, he or she walked away with £31,302.32 from a 12-fold acca.

There are those who will claim this was a stroke of genius, but surely it's just downright jammy?

All we know at this stage is that they're from Devon, and they're probably the luckiest person in the world.

Whereas it's always worth waiting to see if City come up with the goods late on, the two Spanish minnows have truly pulled off a miracle by upsetting Real Sociedad and Bilbao respectively.

By the time Lleida Esportiu were two goals down, they were 150/1 to win, making the events that unfolded all the more unbelievable.

Hats off to you, whoever you are. We're not at all jealous.

Can anyone catch City after their latest win? Have your say in the comments.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms