The relationship between Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Jose Mourinho has been fragile ever since the former arrived at Manchester United.

The Armenian attacker joined from Borussia Dortmund and was viewed as the man to finally end the Red Devils' creativity woes.

Sadly, it hasn't really panned out like that, with Mkhitaryan rarely showcasing his full potential in the famous red shirt.

In 2016/17, he was in and out of the team, recording just one assist the entire season.

This campaign, he began slightly better, recording five assists in his opening five games but since then, he has fallen out of favour once again with Mourinho.

He was left out of the match day squad for both the Newcastle and Watford games, with his future in serious doubt.

However, that doesn't mean he has given up and Manchester Evening News have offered a very interesting insight into what is going on behind the scenes.

MKHI IS GRAFTING AWAY

According to the publication, the Armenian is putting in a lot of extra hours in the gym away from the Carrington complex in order to impress Mourinho.

Huddersfield Town v Manchester United - Premier League

It is a sign of the player he is, responding in such a positive manner to the public criticism he received at the hands of his boss a short while ago.

"I was not happy with his last performances. I’m not speaking about one or two, I’m speaking about three, four or five," Mourinho said. "He started the season very well and after that, step by step, he was disappearing.

"His performance levels in terms of goal scoring and assists, high pressing, recovering the ball high up the pitch, bringing the team with him as a No.10, were decreasing step by step. That was enough because the others worked to have a chance. Everybody works to have a chance. It’s as simple as that."

Manchester United v Brighton and Hove Albion - Premier League

HE NEEDS TO PROVE HIMSELF ON THE PITCH

Despite the obvious positivity of him clearly wanting to make a return, it still remains that he has to produce on the pitch soon.

Given his relationship with the manager, it is highly unlikely that he will be handed many more chances.

Still, at least he isn't taking the easy way out and begging for a January transfer.

