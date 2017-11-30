Clean sheets away from home are a rare occurrence for Liverpool, so they'll have enjoyed their 3-0 victory at Stoke.

The usual suspects of Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah sent them on their way to a vital three points to keep them in touching distance of the Champions League spots.

Realistically, securing a place in the top four is going to be their aim this season as the Manchester clubs continue to dominate the title race.

The jury is out on whether that will constitute progress for Jurgen Klopp, who in his two campaigns so far has led the Reds to eighth and fourth.

The German has often been berated by fans for failing to address his side's defensive problems, and in particular, for not identifying an alternative to Virgil van Dijk in the summer.

Klopp's critics should be careful what they wish for, however, as reports coming out of Germany suggest he is highly thought of by Bayern Munich as they consider who will take over from Jupp Heynckes at the end of the season.

BILD claim that the Liverpool boss is one of three targets being lined up to replace the 72-year-old, as he only agreed to succeed Carlo Ancelotti on a short-term basis.

Bayern's shortlist

Germany's Joachim Low and former Borussia Dortmund manager Thomas Tuchel are the other names in the frame, with the latter out of work.

Low will spend next summer in Russia with the national side, which could complicate any plans to move to the Allianz, and he doesn't plan to leave before the end of his contract in 2020.

After some suggestions that three-time title winner Heynckes could be persuaded to stay on, the Bavarians have now confirmed that won't be the case.

As for Klopp, it's suggested that an early departure from Merseyside can't be ruled out because he now faces increased criticism at Liverpool - it's not clear whether they're alluding to the board, but things haven't been plain sailing for him this season.

Since he keeps a close eye on the Bundesliga, he'd be an obvious choice, but he doesn't seem to have lost any of his enthusiasm for the Premier League just yet.

Is Klopp the man for the Bayern Munich job? Have your say in the comments.

