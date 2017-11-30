Football

Jurgen Klopp is being considered by a top European club .

Jurgen Klopp is one of three managers being considered by a top European club

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Clean sheets away from home are a rare occurrence for Liverpool, so they'll have enjoyed their 3-0 victory at Stoke.

The usual suspects of Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah sent them on their way to a vital three points to keep them in touching distance of the Champions League spots.

Realistically, securing a place in the top four is going to be their aim this season as the Manchester clubs continue to dominate the title race.

The jury is out on whether that will constitute progress for Jurgen Klopp, who in his two campaigns so far has led the Reds to eighth and fourth. 

The German has often been berated by fans for failing to address his side's defensive problems, and in particular, for not identifying an alternative to Virgil van Dijk in the summer.

Klopp's critics should be careful what they wish for, however, as reports coming out of Germany suggest he is highly thought of by Bayern Munich as they consider who will take over from Jupp Heynckes at the end of the season.

BILD claim that the Liverpool boss is one of three targets being lined up to replace the 72-year-old, as he only agreed to succeed Carlo Ancelotti on a short-term basis.

Bayern's shortlist 

Germany's Joachim Low and former Borussia Dortmund manager Thomas Tuchel are the other names in the frame, with the latter out of work.

Low will spend next summer in Russia with the national side, which could complicate any plans to move to the Allianz, and he doesn't plan to leave before the end of his contract in 2020. 

Stoke City v Liverpool - Premier League

After some suggestions that three-time title winner Heynckes could be persuaded to stay on, the Bavarians have now confirmed that won't be the case. 

As for Klopp, it's suggested that an early departure from Merseyside can't be ruled out because he now faces increased criticism at Liverpool - it's not clear whether they're alluding to the board, but things haven't been plain sailing for him this season.

Since he keeps a close eye on the Bundesliga, he'd be an obvious choice, but he doesn't seem to have lost any of his enthusiasm for the Premier League just yet.

Is Klopp the man for the Bayern Munich job? Have your say in the comments. 

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Liverpool
Bayern Munich
Premier League
Mohamed Salah
Football

Trending Stories

Crazy stat shows how dominate New England Patriots have been this year

Crazy stat shows how dominate New England Patriots have been this year

Kurt Angle opens up on Daniel Bryan possibly wrestling again

Kurt Angle opens up on Daniel Bryan possibly wrestling again

The ridiculous sum of money Roberto Firmino lost out on for not stealing Mane's goal

The ridiculous sum of money Roberto Firmino lost out on for not stealing Mane's goal

Raheem Sterling's 96th minute goal won one punter an absolutely obscene bet

Raheem Sterling's 96th minute goal won one punter an absolutely obscene bet

Rio Ferdinand's tweet about Wayne Rooney's wonder goal for Everton was spot on

Rio Ferdinand's tweet about Wayne Rooney's wonder goal for Everton was spot on

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again