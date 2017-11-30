So, unless you haven't heard, Swansea's Renato Sanches had a bit of a disaster class against Chelsea on Wednesday evening.

The Portuguese prodigy has not exactly lived up to expectations since moving to Wales, delivering a whole load of sub-standard performances.

On his debut against Newcastle, he was famed for giving the ball away over 20 times.

Thankfully, he wasn't on the pitch long enough to reach the same number against Chelsea, but he was still awful.

One moment that has done the rounds on social media is of Sanches aimlessly passing the ball out of play under no pressure.

Some have said that he was distracted by the red Carabao logo on the touchline but the truth probably is he was just woefully out of sync.

SANCHES' NIGHTMARE

Now, due to the fact the game was not on British television, few people have witnessed just how bad he was but thankfully, one person has created a video montage of all his touches from his Stamford Bridge ordeal.

So sit back and marvel at one of the worst performances seen in the Premier League.

VIDEO

Wow, he really could do nothing right.

Paul Clement's face on the touchline throughout the first half pretty much said it all and he duly removed him at the break.

The Swans went on to lose 1-0 to Antonio Conte's side, with Antonio Rudiger scoring the only goal of what was a very dull game.

WHAT CLEMENT HAD TO SAY ABOUT SANCHES

"He had a poor half," said Clement. "I feel for him because he is a very talented player and I don't think in any of the games this year he has shown the talent that he has.

"It goes without saying that if you go from Benfica to Bayern Munich and you win a European Championships with Portugal and you play in games in the latter stages of the competition then you are a very good player.

"He is a player who is struggling for confidence and is struggling for form. We believe we are the right environment to get him out of that.

"I am behind him, the technical staff are behind him and his team-mates are behind him. We hope that he is going to make the right steps that are needed."

At least he isn't giving up on him, yet.

"I think he has got to start with the basics and get the simple things right," added Clement, a phrase that couldn't be any truer.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms