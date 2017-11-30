We learned two things from Wayne Rooney's wonder strike in Everton's 4-0 win over West Ham.

Firstly, the 32-year-old shouldn't be written off just yet. This is exactly how you bounce back from being dropped at the weekend, and the fact he is still able to score a hat-trick in the Premier League proves he's not finished, even if he's no longer the player he once was.

At the same time, we saw the final confirmation, if it was needed, that Pep Guardiola was spot on about Joe Hart.

The England goalkeeper got it horribly wrong with his clearance, ultimately giving Rooney a clear goal to shoot at.

Without wanting to take too much away from the former Manchester United man's fine finish, this has to be taken into account in any discussion of how good a strike it actually was.

Rooney himself suggested after the game that it was possibly the best goal of his career, quoted via the Guardian:

“I don’t think I’ve ever hit a ball better in my life."

The newspaper then went on to question whether it was the best goal from the halfway line in Premier League history, as there have been plenty of crackers to choose from.

The best in PL history?

David Beckham against Wimbledon is the obvious comparison, while this wasn't even the first time Rooney has done it against West Ham, pulling off the same feat for United in 2014.

Xabi Alonso and Maynor Figueroa also feature on the list, as does Charlie Adam, who was pipped to the number one spot.

The Stoke midfielder blasted the ball home against Chelsea in 2015 for what remains the longest-distance goal scored by an outfield player.

Thanks to one Twitter user, it hasn't escaped the Scot's notice that he has been pipped to the post by Rooney - cue a hilarious, accurate, and ever so slightly salty comment from Adam:

The only thing left to do is to compare the two goals:

Charlie Adam, 2015

Wayne Rooney, 2017

Perhaps Adam has been overlooked because Stoke still lost that game 2-1, whereas Rooney completed a hat-trick and helped his side to a massive win after their recent woes.

Both marvellous, marvellous goals in their own right.

Which do you think was the better goal? Have your say in the comments.

