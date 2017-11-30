Tony Bellew seems deadly serious when he says he wants to fight Tyson Fury.

The Bomber hasn’t backed down since he called Fury out and labelled the heavyweight ‘Stavros Flatley’ on Soccer AM, telling talkSPORT on Thursday that he would be “happy” to take the fight.

“The only thing left for him [Fury] to do in his career is lose to me,” Bellew said. “I’m happy to do it [take the fight].

“Everyone is saying I’m scared of fighting big heavyweights and I’m sick of hearing it. It’s annoyed me that much that I thought, ‘you know what, let’s just fight the biggest one then’.”

Bellew is currently resting after David Haye withdrew from their scheduled December 17 bout after suffering an injury.

Bellew still wants Haye

And although he’s not eyeing a fight against Fury, the Evertonian is still prepared to take on Haye once he’s healthy.

“David Haye is telling everyone he can be ready [next year], and I still believe that’s a fight a lot of the British public want to see,” Bellew added.

“I’m happy to punch him all over the place again. You don’t fluke anything in boxing. You prepare to fight and what will be, will be.”

Bellew responds to Eubank Sr

Another topic of conversation was Chris Eubank Sr’s recent comments about Fury.

The former British champion, 51, labelled Fury an “apprentice” as he dismissed the Gypsy King’s return to boxing.

“Everyone is talking about a fighter who speaks very well in terms of getting people’s attention, but he didn’t learn to fight,” Eubank Sr said.

“He only got to apprenticeship position, as far as I was concerned, and then he stopped learning."

Bellew issued a classy response to Eubank Sr’s comments, claiming the 29-year-old deserves more respect.

“Chris Eubank Sr has to think carefully when he speaks, which he very rarely does,” Bellew said. “It’s six of one, half a dozen of the other.

“Tyson has achieved some phenomenal things in his career, and he should be appreciated.

I’m not saying everything he says is right, but don’t ever take away from his achievements.”

Lovely from Bellew, that.

He may be prepared to embark on a series of trash-talking with Fury, but he's not about to let the returning heavyweight's feats go unnoticed.

