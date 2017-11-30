Lio Rush’s future with the WWE is up in the air.

As many people know, Rush received a lot of backlash from WWE Superstars after his tweet about Emma being released by WWE The tweet Rush sent out got him some major heat backstage.

The heat almost got him fired from the sports entertainment company. NXT management had a talk with Rush about the controversial tweet. Rush has been at the Performance Center in Orlando taking classes as per usual.

Rush already had some heat on him prior to signing with WWE due to him being criticized for no-selling a powerbomb spot off a ladder at a CZW show in August.

Lio was the winner of the 2016 Top Prospect Tournament as well as his time in Combat Zone Wrestling (CZW) where he was the former CZW World Heavyweight Champion and a former two-time CZW Wired Champion.

Rush signed with the sports entertainment company just two months ago. He has made a name for himself on the independent scene. It was an expected signing, to say the least. He has already started training at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida and is featured on the NXT brand.

He wrestled for ROH in April and had spent his time wrestling on the independent scene since then. He also finished up his commitments with CZW, EVOLVE, and MCW Pro Wrestling prior to signing with the WWE.

Rush has removed references to WWE on his Twitter profile and changed his hometown from Orlando to Baltimore. It should be noted that his profile on WWE.com is still up. PWinsider.com is reporting that as of Thursday morning, Rush is still under contract with the WWE.

Keep in mind that the sports entertainment company he has not been used at any of the live events since the tweet. By looking up his match history, the last show he worked on was on 10/28 in a match against Chad Lail (formerly Gunner from TNA). His tweet about Emma was one day later on 10/29.

