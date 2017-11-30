WWE is making a change to Matt Hardy’s Broken character.

The former Raw Tag Team Champion’s losing streak continued on this week’s episode of Raw after he suffered a loss to Bray Wyatt.

However, it appears that the sports entertainment company is moving forward with the WWE debut of his "Broken" gimmick. Hardy snapped with a "delete!" chant after the match and later commented on Twitter about his "dormant condishtion" being "woken" up.

Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated reports that WWE will be creating their own new character for Hardy and that it will not be labeled as "Broken," but it will be very similar.

SI reached out to Anthem for an update on the legal matters between Hardy and Anthem Sports & Entertainment over the ownership of the "Broken" intellectual property. Ed Nordholm issued the following statement:

"We have seen the character development and will be interested to see where they take the concept. Our new talent agreements all incorporate language that allow talent to continue to use their IMPACT persona after they leave the company.

We are working with our legal team to amend our existing agreements to extend this to all of our current and former talent."

During a feud with his younger brother, Jeff, in Impact Wrestling, the promotion did an angle in which Matt slowly but surely became broken. The former Raw Tag Team Champion started working, talking, and acting differently not only on television but on social media and in interviews. It was truly something different from what the fans came to know him as.

His run came to an end with Impact after having some contract disputes. The Hardy Boyz would leave the promotion and work indie shows as well have a brief run in Ring of Honor. There was much debate whether The Hardys would return to WWE, which that brought them to superstardom as their original gimmick or the new Broken universe.

When they returned at WrestleMania 33 in April in Orlando, Florida, they were not broken but rather had their old gimmicks.This was somewhat of a disappointment to the fans as they are waiting to see the Broken gimmick on a larger platform.

Dave Meltzer reported in the latest issue of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that WWE won’t be using the ‘Broken’ name but instead will be using ‘WOKEN.’

What are your thoughts on WWE making changes to the character? Have YOUR say in the comments section below and the fourth episode of GiveMeSport’s WWE podcast is here!

Check it out via this link: https://soundcloud.com/user-818579649/gms-wwe-podcast-money-in-the-bank-fallout

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms