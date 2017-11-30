Football

Neymar and Cavani.

Why Neymar allowed Edinson Cavani to take a penalty during PSG v Troyes

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

It’s been more than two months since Neymar and Edinson Cavani argued over who should take a free-kick and a penalty during Paris Saint-Germain’s 2-0 victory over Lyon.

At first, they debated over who would take a free-kick as Dani Alves took the ball before slyly giving it to Neymar. Then, the flashpoint occurred.

After PSG had been awarded a penalty, the world’s most expensive footballer wanted to take the spot-kick. However, Cavani has been the penalty taker for years at the Parc des Princes and, after much deliberation, refused to hand over the ball.

Cavani missed the subsequent penalty to only heighten talk of an argument between the pair.

And, after the match, numerous reports emerged of them clashing in the dressing room as well as suggestions that Neymar unfollowed his teammate on social media.

In the following weeks, it looked as though the duo had put their differences between them.

The Brazilian appeared to have taken control of penalties, scoring three times from 12 yards since that petty row.

FBL-FRA-LIGUE1-MONACO-PSG

However, in PSG’s fixture against Troyes on Wednesday, something surprising happened.

With the scores still level at 0-0, Cavani was hauled down in the box. Neymar picked up the ball but Cavani was seen asking to see if he could take it.

Neymar reluctantly agreed but Cavani, once again, proceeded to miss the penalty.

But why did Neymar hand over the penalty?

Well, Spanish outlet Marca have revealed the real reason.

They’re claiming that the PSG fans were shouting “Cavani, Cavani, Cavani” when Neymar picked up the ball to take the penalty.

FBL-FRA-LIGUE1-PSG-TROYES

Those shouts convinced Neymar to hand over the ball to the Uruguayan.

However, with Cavani missing his opportunity, it’s highly unlikely that Neymar will be quite so willing to give up an opportunity to score from the penalty spot anytime soon.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Paris Saint-Germain
UEFA Champions League
Angel di Maria
Neymar
Football
Paris Saint-Germain
Angel di Maria
Ligue 1
Edinson Cavani

Trending Stories

Crazy stat shows how dominate New England Patriots have been this year

Crazy stat shows how dominate New England Patriots have been this year

WWE to make an interesting change to Matt Hardy’s ‘Broken’ character

WWE to make an interesting change to Matt Hardy’s ‘Broken’ character

Why Michael Ballack should be considered football's unluckiest superstar

Why Michael Ballack should be considered football's unluckiest superstar

Watch: Every touch from Renato Sanches' first-half 'disaster class' vs Chelsea

Watch: Every touch from Renato Sanches' first-half 'disaster class' vs Chelsea

Raheem Sterling's 96th minute goal won one punter an absolutely obscene bet

Raheem Sterling's 96th minute goal won one punter an absolutely obscene bet

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again