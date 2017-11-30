It’s been more than two months since Neymar and Edinson Cavani argued over who should take a free-kick and a penalty during Paris Saint-Germain’s 2-0 victory over Lyon.

At first, they debated over who would take a free-kick as Dani Alves took the ball before slyly giving it to Neymar. Then, the flashpoint occurred.

After PSG had been awarded a penalty, the world’s most expensive footballer wanted to take the spot-kick. However, Cavani has been the penalty taker for years at the Parc des Princes and, after much deliberation, refused to hand over the ball.

Cavani missed the subsequent penalty to only heighten talk of an argument between the pair.

And, after the match, numerous reports emerged of them clashing in the dressing room as well as suggestions that Neymar unfollowed his teammate on social media.

In the following weeks, it looked as though the duo had put their differences between them.

The Brazilian appeared to have taken control of penalties, scoring three times from 12 yards since that petty row.

However, in PSG’s fixture against Troyes on Wednesday, something surprising happened.

With the scores still level at 0-0, Cavani was hauled down in the box. Neymar picked up the ball but Cavani was seen asking to see if he could take it.

Neymar reluctantly agreed but Cavani, once again, proceeded to miss the penalty.

But why did Neymar hand over the penalty?

Well, Spanish outlet Marca have revealed the real reason.

They’re claiming that the PSG fans were shouting “Cavani, Cavani, Cavani” when Neymar picked up the ball to take the penalty.

Those shouts convinced Neymar to hand over the ball to the Uruguayan.

However, with Cavani missing his opportunity, it’s highly unlikely that Neymar will be quite so willing to give up an opportunity to score from the penalty spot anytime soon.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms