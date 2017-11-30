Original plans for the WWE SmackDown Women’s Title has surfaced online.

WWE has put more focus on the division in recent years thanks to the Women’s Revolution. We now have two different women’s divisions as well as the title. One division on Monday Night Raw and the other on SmackDown.

As seen on the November 14 edition of SmackDown Live, Charlotte Flair defeated Natalya to win the championship in her hometown. By doing so, she became the first-ever wrestler to win the Divas, NXT Women's, Raw Women's, and SmackDown Women's titles.

With the win, Flair replaced Natalya in the interbrand Champion vs. Champion Match against Raw Women's Champion Alexa Bliss at Survivor Series earlier this month, which Charlotte won via submission.

Flair has taken the WWE by storm since being called up to the main roster in 2015 during the Women’s Revolution storyline. She has won championships both in NXT and on the main roster. At first, she was portrayed as her real-life personality then she started to come out of her father’s spotlight and become her own person.

Flair, who joined WWE back in 2012, has found success in both NXT and on the main roster. She has held the NXT Women’s, Divas, and Raw Women’s Championships. Now, that she is on SmackDown Live, she is looking to win the SmackDown Women’s Championship.

Flair is still trying to find herself while competing on the blue brand as a babyface. For the majority of her career (including NXT and main roster) she has worked as a heel. However, when WWE decided to trade her to SmackDown Live earlier this year during the Superstar Shakeup, they turned her to a babyface.

Dave Meltzer reported in this week’s edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that WWE Chairman Vince McMahon had different plans for Flair and the Women’s Title before the sports entertainment company decided to bring up talents from NXT.

According to the report, Flair was supposed to work a feud with Tamina Snuka. The idea behind booking this program was that they could work the angle of both of them being second generation superstars.

However, plans for this feud have been put on the back burner for right now due to the fact that Flair is currently feuding with The Riott Squad.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms