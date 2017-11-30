Two WWE superstars may not be leaving the sports entertainment company after all.

Those stars are The Singh Brothers, who are real-life brothers, Gurvinder Sihra and Harvinder Sihra.

On June 13, 2016, Gurv and Harv were announced as participants in WWE's Cruiserweight Classic tournament. Moving along to June 23, both Sihras were eliminated from the tournament in their first round matches, with Gurv losing to Noam Dar and Harv losing to Drew Gulak. The Bollywood Boyz debuted in the WWE developmental territory NXT at the September 15 tapings.

In April of this year, they made their SmackDown debut interfering in a six-pack challenge match to determine the number one contender for Randy Orton's WWE Championship at Backlash, helping Mahal win the match.

They are currently performing on the SmackDown brand, under their respective wrestling names Sunil Singh and Samir Singh. The team was previously known as The Bollywood Boyz, before they made their main roster debut in the WWE.

As seen on this week’s episode of SmackDown Live in Lexington, KY at the Rupp Arena on the USA Network, the heated rivalry between WWE Champion AJ Styles and Mahal continued to escalate.

Styles took on The Singh Brothers in a 2-on-1 Handicap Match. However, as soon as Styles entered the ring, Mahal and his cronies attempted to gain an advantage by attacking him. However, Styles pushed through and found victory with a jaw-dropping second-rope Styles Clash to Samir onto Sunil who was right below.

After the match, it seemed Mahal was going to attempt to blindside Styles, but AJ exited before Mahal could grab him, leading to the former WWE Champion attacking The Singh Brothers.

Dave Meltzer talked about the angle on the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio and confirmed a report first brought to light by PWinsider.com.

He noted that WWE officials have decided to split the brothers from Mahal and that they won’t be cut by the sports entertainment company just like James Ellsworth was earlier this month.

Instead, the belief within the WWE is that they did a great job in their roles as Mahal’s lackey’s. Thus, they will most likely be sent down to NXT until WWE officials can find something else for them to do.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms