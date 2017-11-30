The landscape of the WWE is always changing.

There have been several NXT stars called up to the main roster this month. As seen on recent episode of Monday Night Raw in Houston, TX at the Toyota, Center on the USA Network, there was supposed to be a Fatal 4-Way Match to determine the new #1 contender for the Raw Women’s Title.

However, during the match, Paige made her return, as well as NXT, stars Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville made their main roster debut. They attacked Sasha Banks, Bayley, Mickie James and Dana Brooke to end the segment.

Also, as seen on a recent episode of SmackDown Live in Houston, TX at the Toyota, Center on the USA Network, NXT superstars Ruby Riot, Liv Morgan, and Sarah Logan made their main roster debut. The NXT stars attacked Naomi and Becky Lynch in the backstage area.

The next NXT star to be called up to the main roster is set to be Hideo Itami, who made his name known while competing in Pro Wrestling Noah under the ring name Kenta.

NXT taped their shows for December on Wednesday night in Winter Park, Florida at Full Sail University. As a result, we now know what the landscape of NXT television is going to look like for the next several weeks.

Following the tapings, there’s speculation on the next potential call-ups from NXT to the WWE main roster. The Authors of Pain and Sanity are being brought up as the next stars headed to the main roster.

The Authors of Pain defeated Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch at the taping in their only match. It doesn’t look like they will be involved in the tag team title picture. They seem to be likely candidates to be called up to the main roster.

On the flip side, SANITY lost the NXT Tag Team Championships during the taping to Bobby Fish & Kyle O’Reilly of the Undisputed Era. They will likely have a rematch for the titles at NXT Takeover: Philly. They could be called up to the main roster.

What are your thoughts on the sports entertainment company potentially calling up these talents?

