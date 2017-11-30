Despite never managing a top Premier League club, Sam Allardyce has still had a stellar managerial career.

Allardyce is best known for his work at Bolton, where he took the club from England's second tier all the way to the Europa League during his eight year stint at the club.

The Dudley-born manager has also earned a reputation as a survival specialist, where he performed miracles at clubs like Crystal Palace and Sunderland as he helped ensure their Premier League status.

But after leaving Crystal Palace just a few months ago, the 63-year-old revealed he would not consider another job in club football, and would only be interested in taking the reins of a national side in the future.

However, after a few months out of the game and after much speculation, Allardyce clearly had a change of heart as he was finally announced as the new Everton boss on Thursday.

ALLARDYCE REVEALS WHY HE JOINED THE CLUB

The former Bolton manager was adamant that he would never make a return to club football, but he admitted he could not resist the temptation of joining Everton.

And Allardyce revealed that two major reasons convinced him to join the club: the first of which being the attraction of the club.

"The attraction of the club itself, the people I’ve known at the club - Peter Reid is one of my best mates, so are Andy Gray and Paul Bracewell whom I worked with at Sunderland," The new Everton boss said.

"These people have always made me aware of just how special and unique a club Everton is and I feel really enthused and energised to come in as manager. I’ve always thought Everton was a great club.

"It is a great club. Obviously, the club has gone through a difficult spell and hopefully I can put that behind us as quickly as possible and start looking upwards again.

Allardyce also stated the ambition shown by the board and the owner was also key in persuading him to join.

He continued: "Ultimately, it’s the ambition of the club, the ambition of the owner and the board, allied to the fact that it’s Everton and all the fantastic history, which have proved to be key for me.

"Ambition is important for any manager or coach, owner or director. It’s what you need to have and hopefully we can deliver to the fans to get this club high up the league."

ALLARDYCE TAKES CHARGE WITH HIS SIDE IN 13TH

Everton spent over £100 million in the summer, but they have underachieved massively and currently occupy an extremely disappointing 13th place in the Premier League.

However, Allardyce did watch his side dismantle West Ham 4-0 at Goodison Park on Wednesday night, courtesy of a Wayne Rooney hat-trick, so there is reason to be optimistic.

His first game will be at home to Huddersfield on Saturday, and he will no doubt want to cap his first game off with a victory.

