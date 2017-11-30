It was a case of deja-vu for Manchester City as Raheem Sterling scored yet another late goal to seal all three points for Pep Guardiola’s side.

The dramatic 2-1 victory against Southampton saw them maintain their eight-point lead at the top of the Premier League table.

While Sterling’s heroics made headlines, so too did his manager, Pep Guardiola.

After the match, Guardiola was seen to be confronting Nathan Redmond in what appeared to be a very angry rant.

While it initially confused football fans, Guardiola soon explained exactly what he was saying to the Southampton winger.

"I was telling Nathan Redmond how good he is at the end,” he said.

“Southampton have some super talented players, Redmond is so good one against one. But they didn't want to play, they were time wasting from the ninth minute. I just wanted them to play."

It certainly didn’t look as though Guardiola was saying anything positive, in truth.

And with Redmond failing to comment on his clash with Guardiola, we can’t corroborate what the Spanish boss claims to have said.

However, The Sun have done their best to discover what was really said.

They’ve contacted a ‘top lip-reader’ to find out what Guardiola and Redmond said to each other. Due to the fact that you can’t see their mouths for some of the footage, the lip-reader is unable to make out every word.

But the lip-reader - who has worked for the Met Police, Prison Service and the NHS - claims Guardiola said something rather shocking to Redmond - including some expletives.

What the lip-reader claims Guardiola said

Here are the words that have been picked up from the lip-reader and when they are said:

0:06: ...goes away.

0:07: What the f*** you playing at...

0:09: ...and take me for a mug.

0:14: You quit?

0:15: You ready to stop playing?

0:16: What were you going to say?

0:20: W****r

Wow.

Not quite in line with what Guardiola claims he said.

And a spokesman for the lip-reader said: "We completely dispute that [Guardiola’s] version of events."

However, in response, a source close to Redmond denied Pep swore at the player and claimed the animated conversation was all "super positive".

We’ll just have to wait and hear what Redmond has to say about the conversation…

