What did Pep Guardiola really say to Nathan Redmond after Manchester City beat Southampton 2-1 thanks to a last-gasp winner from Raheem Sterling?

It was a bizarre incident between the pair as the City boss looked incredibly animated and angry with the Southampton winger.

After the match, Guardiola was asked what he had said to which he replied: "I was telling Nathan Redmond how good he is at the end.

“Southampton have some super talented players, Redmond is so good one against one. But they didn't want to play, they were time wasting from the ninth minute. I just wanted them to play."

However, with Redmond staying silent after the game, it’s unknown whether Guardiola was telling the truth.

And, on Thursday night, The Sun attempted to claim that what Guardiola said was actually rather shocking. They involved a ‘top lip-reader’ who claims that the Spaniard called Redmond a ‘w***er’ and asked him ‘what the f***’ he was playing at.

So, it was a case of Guardiola’s word against a ‘top lip-readers.’ Who do you believe?

Well, luckily for us, Redmond himself cleared everything up.

Shortly after The Sun published their article, Redmond took to social media to reveal the truth.

He wrote a lengthy statement saying The Sun’s article was “lazy journalism and a complete joke.”

Instead, Redmond backed up Guardiola’s initial claims and suggested the manager had just praised him and wanted him to attack more.

Redmond also added: “Nothing negative or offensive was said towards me from Pep and that’s what makes him one of the best managers in world football.”

Well, that settles that then.

Guardiola really was being positive about Redmond and certainly didn’t call him a w***er.

The Sun will no doubt be swiftly deleting their article.

