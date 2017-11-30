Just a few weeks ago Chelsea were believed to be in a crisis.

But, since being hammered by Roma 3-0 in the Champions League at the end of October, Antonio Conte has managed to transform his side's fortunes.

Chelsea bounced back from that disappointment superbly as they won three of their next four games, including a win against Manchester United and a creditable draw at Anfield.

And Conte's men managed to make it an unbeaten November as they dispatched of Swansea 1-0 at Stamford Bridge last night, courtesy of a Antonio Rudiger header.

Chelsea's recent good form has propelled them to third in the Premier League table, but they are still 11 points behind runaway leaders, Manchester City.

CHRISTENSEN IMPRESSED V SWANSEA

Chelsea's good form in recent weeks has undoubtedly been down to their improvement in defence: they have kept four clean sheets and only conceded one goal from their past five fixtures.

A major reason for this could be attributed to the performances of Andreas Christensen, who has performed admirably in the past few weeks.

After spending two successful years at German club Borussia Mönchengladbach, the Danish defender is finally starting to establish himself as a first team regular at Chelsea.

He was superb once again against Swansea, and Chelsea fans have noticed something rather impressive with his performance on Wednesday night.

Christensen has been praised for his technical ability and composure on the ball, and that was once again on display last night.

Remarkably, Christensen did not lose possession on any one of the 45 passes he made.

Although it could be argued that the Danish defender was not taking any risks with his distribution, to not lose the ball over the course of a 90 minute game is very impressive.

Even on the odd occasion where Christensen was pressured by a red shirt, he showed great composure to find one of his teammates.

Chelsea fans were quick to praise the 21-year-old for his performance, and it is clear he is already starting to become a firm favourite with Blues fans.

Many even believe he could emulate the feats of Chelsea's favourite son, John Terry. High praise indeed.

