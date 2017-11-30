Fear not fight fans, Nate Diaz is not getting a crack at the UFC welterweight title and its champion Tyron Woodley.

It all started two weeks ago when a report was published on the internet that the promotion was looking to book a title fight between the two fighters for the main event of the UFC 219 card.

UFC 219 is set to take place on December 30, 2017 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. The main card will air on pay-per-view while the preliminary card will air on FOX Sports 1 and the promotion’s streaming service, UFC Fight Pass.

Woodley started looking for ‘money fights’ as soon as he beat Robbie Lawler for the title back at UFC 201. However, those bouts have evaded him up to this point.

It turns out the fight was never even close to being made official by UFC matchmakers, and in fact, UFC President Dana White stated that he never even had the conversation with his matchmakers.

This led to him putting the blame on one of his nameless attorneys for going into business for himself. Here is what he said at Tuesday’s media scrum (transcribed by Sports JOE):

“One of our attorneys here started playing matchmaker and said he has a good rapport with the Diaz brothers and he basically said, ‘what if you could fight Tyron Woodley?’ Me and Sean (Shelby) were like, ‘How does he deserve to fight Tyron Woodley? There’s a fucking list of guys that are waiting to fight Tyron Woodley and this dude’s gonna fight… what are you talking about?’

“So he kind of went off the reservation a little bit and started playing matchmaker. That’s why you started hearing Woodley saying ‘I got offered a fight with Nate Diaz’ and we’re like, ‘No, there was never a fight.’

Woodley’s been talking about, ‘I need shoulder surgery. I need shoulder surgery,’ and then he’s like, ‘I’ll fight Nate Diaz’ and starts calling him out and shit.’ It was a nightmare. None of that was true.”

A day after White’s statements came out, Woodley reached out to MMAFighting.com to give his response. Here is what he had to say:

“Delusional Dana constantly demotes me as a fighter when the job is to promote his fighters, especially champions,” Woodley said. “Why would I get in camp, and why would Nate give a $15 million purse request if there was no fight?”

“It’s obvious they haven’t found their blockbuster headliner yet. This was a reality, and they know it. The inability to come to financial terms with Nate killed it.”

