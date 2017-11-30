Dustin Poirier has let his voice known about how discontent on several occasions after illegal knees that stopped his fight against former UFC lightweight champion Eddie Alvarez at UFC 211. As a result of this, the fight was ruled a no-contest.

It should be noted that after the fight, Poirier campaigned for a rematch. However, that is not happening right away due to the fact that Alvarez was booked to meet Justin Gaethje at UFC 218 instead.

Some fight fans might not know, Alvarez verbally agreed to the rematch. Now, looking in hindsight, he believes Poirier quit when he was able to continue after the bout was brought to a halt.

“When I looked back at the fight, when I assessed it myself as a fan and took the fighter outside of it, I sincerely think the guy just quit,” Alvarez told Ariel Helwani on The MMA Hour.

“The UFC knows that, Herb Dean knows that and they made him pay for it. He’s mad about it, but there’s nothing he can do about it. It’s over, but he’s angry that he quit. It’s very simple to go back and look at the tape. You see a clear conscious person who is able to fight just quit. I just feel like he tried to game everyone and he got gamed and he’s pissed about it.

“In the articles afterward he’s saying, ‘if the UFC just lets me move on and act like I beat him then I’ll just move on’, but I’m like what do you mean? First you’re saying that you want a rematch and now you’ll just move on if the UFC allows it?

“It was all a little funny. He tried to game everyone but it’s all there on the video. You see a man who’s conscious and clear-headed say to the ref, ‘I’m done.’ You can’t game everyone. There’s a ton of people watching and there are (cameras) right there in your face. I didn’t like the way he went about that. He should have taken his five minutes and then came back and finished the fight.”

Alvarez insisted that he has moved on from Poirier and is looking on to his next fight:

“I’ve clearly moved on. I’ve done the show and I’m fighting the best people in the division still. I still want to continue to fight the best names in the division.”

In regards to Poirier’s recent win over Anthony Pettis, the former UFC champion was not overawed by the first-round finish claiming that “everyone in the division” has a win over him.

“He did really well,” Alvarez commented on Poirier’s win over Pettis. I don’t look at Anthony Pettis anymore. I mean, everyone in this division has beat Anthony Pettis. I don’t follow Anthony Pettis but I can think of five guys off the top of my head who beat Anthony Pettis.

“He’s figured out. Everyone has beat him. He’s just going to get beat worse if he stays in the division until he finds a real good matchup, but in the top five and top ten he’s been figured out. If you can’t beat Anthony Pettis by now, you’re not paying attention.”

