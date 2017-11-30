Swansea are paying Bayern a huge fee for Renato Sanches

Just a few years ago Renato Sanches had the world at his feet.

The Portuguese midfielder burst onto the world scene in 2015 as a 17-year-old, where despite his age, he became a key component in Benfica's midfield.

Sanches featured 35 times as Benfica achieved the league and cup double, before he crowned a dream season by winning Euro 2016 with Portugal.

The box-to-box midfielder was recognised for his achievements as he won the 2016 Golden Boy, but it has been downhill ever since.

Sanches' career stalled after he completed a £30 million move to Bayern, where he struggled for minutes in a star studded team.

His lack of progression meant Sanches was sent on loan to Swansea this year and in truth, he has been quite terrible.

SANCHES IS BEING WIDELY CRITICISED

Swansea fans were ecstatic when they managed to pull off his signing, and many had high hopes for the former Benfica man.

However, the 20-year-old has failed to live up to his billing as he has produced a series of disappointing performances.

And Sanches once again underwhelmed against Chelsea on Wednesday night, where he earned himself even more critics with this embarrassing pass.

He was later subbed at half-time.

SWANSEA ARE PAYING BAYERN A HUGE FEE

It was a huge shock that Sanches went to Swansea in the first place, and Sky Sports have now revealed the shocking amount of money that the Welsh club are paying Bayern for his services.

According to Sky Sports, Swansea are paying Bayern Munich over £7million to loan Sanches for the season, plus most of his £50,000-a-week wages.

And unfortunately for Swansea, it is believed that there is no breakout clause in his contract, meaning they will have to pay that sum in full.

Ouch.

SANCHES COULD STILL COME GOOD

The Portuguese midfielder has only played 502 minutes of Premier League football for Swansea so far this season, and has only completed the full 90 minutes twice.

However, at 20-years-old, Sanches still has time on his side as he looks to turn his career around.

And Swansea's manager, Paul Clement, believes the under-fire midfielder can still justify the fee that the club paid for his services.

"Renato is struggling for confidence and form. We still have a lot of belief in him. I know, and European football knows, that he is a really good talent," Clement said.

"But he hasn't played anywhere near his potential and we're working hard with him.

"He didn't play regular minutes at Bayern. So he's gone from a very high point of winning the Euros with Portugal, to a very low point.

"Although difficult, it is a good experience for him in his career and will only make him stronger.

"And I'm sure, sooner rather than later, we'll see him come through this period. But I'll keep backing him - like all our players."

