Former WWE Tag Team Champion Bubba Ray Dudley (a.k.a. Bully Ray) recently called in quits for his in-ring career, which lasted 26 years.

Dudley made his name known in the professional wrestling business alongside his brother, D-Von, in Extreme Championship Wrestling (ECW) back in the late 90s. They then moved on to the WWE where they established themselves as one of the greatest tag teams in the history of the professional wrestling industry.

After six years, The Dudleys departed from WWE and signed with IMPACT Wrestling. Ray spent 10 years with IMPACT while also working the independent circuit as well. He and D-Von returned to WWE for a brief run in 2015 before again returning to the indies.

Ray signed with Ring Of Honor, where he announced his retirement earlier this year, but still remains working with the promotion. He was recently interviewed by Chris Van Vliet of WSVN-TV Entertainment, and was asked about a possible induction into the WWE Hall Of Fame.

Dudley explained why he wouldn't be bothered if he doesn't ever get inducted into the company's Hall Of Fame (quotes via Wrestling Inc.):

"I don't care about the Hall of Fame. I get inducted into the Hall of Fame every single night I go through that curtain. This is my Hall of Fame. It's the fans.

"If they're cheering, if they're booing, if they're laughing, crying or throwing tomatoes at my head I don't care. That's the Hall of Fame to me. I don't need anything else and I've never really needed anything else.

"Not that being inducted into the TNA Hall of Fame wasn't "nice" or if the WWE ever wanted to induct us that it wouldn't be "nice".

"I don't want to be selfish about it, I know the people would enjoy that. So if the day comes, ok cool. If the day never comes I'm not losing an ounce of sleep over it."

What are your thoughts on Ray saying he doesn't really care about an induction into the WWE Hall Of Fame? Do you think that Ray doesn't actually care about joining his fellow wrestling greats in the honorable group? Or is he simply downplaying the honor for whatever reason? Have YOUR say in the comments section below, and the fourth episode of GiveMeSport’s WWE podcast is here!

Check it out via this link: https://soundcloud.com/user-818579649/gms-wwe-podcast-money-in-the-bank-fallout

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms