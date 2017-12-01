WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar is currently expected to appear at the Royal Rumble in January next year, but it's still up in the air who will be facing off against "The Beast."

Lesnar captured the Universal crown back at WrestleMania 33 when he defeated Goldberg in one of the featured bouts of the night. He has gone on to successfully defend his title against Samoa Joe, Braun Strowman, Roman Reigns, and Bray Wyatt.

"The Beast" is expected to hang on to the Universal Title until WrestleMania 34 where he will main event the show with Roman Reigns. It's expected that "The Big Dog" will down Lesnar in a passing of the torch moment in order to solidify himself as the new face of the company.

Before we get that far, however, a few major pay-per-views (PPVs) remain before we arrive at "The Show Of Shows." The road to WrestleMania starts at the Royal Rumble, and with Lesnar currently without an opponent, things are looking very tricky indeed.

Per a report from Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Finn Balor was originally slated to challenge Lesnar for the Universal Title but those plans where nixed because Vince McMahon doesn't believe "The Demon King" is over enough.

There are reports suggesting that Lesnar could work a non-title match at the Royal Rumble event instead. Vince reportedly doesn't want Braun Strowman vs. Lesnar again for various reasons; and former opponents such as Samoa Joe and Roman Reigns are also likely out of the realm of possibilities.

WWE's plans for Lesnar could become a lot more clear when he makes his return to WWE TV on an episode of Monday Night RAW on December 18th from Providence, Rhode Island.

What are your thoughts on WWE not really having an opponent lined up for Brock Lesnar at the Royal Rumble at the moment? Do you think that WWE should just go ahead with Finn Balor challenging for the Universal crown? Or is there somebody else that WWE should give the opportunity to that isn't being discussed at the moment? Have YOUR say in the comments section below, and the fourth episode of GiveMeSport’s WWE podcast is here!

