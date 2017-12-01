It's been nearly a year since we've seen WWE Hall Of Famer Mick Foley on WWE TV.

Foley was introduced as the new General Manager of Monday Night RAW after the WWE's Brand Split. Foley and Stephanie McMahon aligned themselves together to draft various Superstars in order to run Monday Nights to the best of their ability. After several months, however, Foley was then written off of WWE TV in order to undergo a major hip surgery that he needed.

In his absence, WWE has brought back former WWE Champion Kurt Angle to serve as his replacement. The move has worked rather well, but fans are wondering how long "The Olympic Hero's" tenure will actually last.

If Angle does need to be replaced down the line, given that he has already rejoined the fold inside the ring and his days with the company could be numbered, then who would replace him as Monday Night RAW's GM?

During a recent interview with Sporting News, Foley commented on his recent run as RAW GM and also discussed a possible return to the company (quotes via Wrestling Inc.):

"It was pretty agonizing just getting to and from the shows but once I was there, I felt like I made a contribution. I really enjoyed working with Stephanie.

"I'm deeply indebted to her for a really beautiful foreword for my book and I hope I get the chance to interact with her some more when I eventually return in some shape because, eventually, we all return."

A special 25th Anniversary show of RAW is coming up, and Foley was asked about a possible appearance on the program:

"I'm sure it will be a good show with or without me. I thought a year away is probably proper when you've been fired in public but I think 10 months is probably plenty of time.

"If I get the call; I don't know what I'll do if I get the call. I guess I'll cross that bridge when I get to it."

What are your thoughts on Foley claiming that a return to WWE is very much a possibility? Do you think that we'll ever see Foley back in the WWE again? And is it possible that he could take back his position as Monday Night RAW General Manager from Kurt Angle? Have YOUR say in the comments section below, and the fourth episode of GiveMeSport’s WWE podcast is here!

Check it out via this link: https://soundcloud.com/user-818579649/gms-wwe-podcast-money-in-the-bank-fallout

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms