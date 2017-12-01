After seeing the success of Mayweather vs. McGregor, UFC President Dana White wants to get in the business of promoting boxing fights.

McGregor is arguably the biggest star in the combat sports world today, and he used that stardom to propel himself into a superfight inside the boxing ring, with fellow combat sports mega-star Floyd Mayweather Jr. Although the Irishman wasn't successful in his attempt, he generated a ton of cash for himself and the UFC.

Shortly after the event concluded, White began to express interest in starting to promote boxing fights as well. Shirts with the tag: Zuffa Boxing have been making the rounds after White wore one himself during the promotion for Mayweather vs. McGregor.

Recently, White spoke to the media and doubled down on his intentions to begin his promoting of boxing. The UFC boss is willing to take a month out of his schedule to commit to the venture (quotes via Boxing Scene):

"No Arum and no De La Coo-Coo. Hell no, I don’t need them. Can’t work with them.

"De La Hoya hates Arum and Arum hates De La Hoya. They’re exactly alike. Both of those guys are carbon copies of each other," White said.

“I used to like Oscar,” White said. “How about that Conor McGregor vs. Mayweather was the biggest disgrace ever to the sport of boxing, but him vs. Conor isn’t?”

“Right now, I have two different plans,” said White. “I have a Plan A and a Plan B. And I’m not sure which I’m gonna go with. But I’m gonna sit down, I’m gonna talk to everybody in the industry.

"They all want to come out here, they all want to talk. Fighters want to come out here and talk. So many people.

"So I’m gonna take like a month at the beginning of the year and just focus on this thing and see what we’re gonna do.

“I think that right now is the right time. I just feel it. I feel like it’s the right time. Listen, can I do it? I don’t know.

"Will it work? I don’t know. But I feel like I have a pretty good idea of how to make it work. And I’ll give it a shot.”

What are your thoughts on White getting into the boxing promoting business? Do you think that he'll see success in that venture? Or will it not live up to White's very own expectations? Have your say in the comments section below!

