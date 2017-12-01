Cavs win 10th-straight; Celtics top 76ers; Nuggets win in final seconds

Celtics (19-4) 108; 76ers (12-9) 97

The Sixers were playing without Joel Embiid (rest), and the Celtics took advantage. Kyrie Irving (36/4/3) was sensational for Boston, going 12-of-21 shooting, including 5-of-8 from three. Al Horford (21/8/5) also had a well-rounded game for the Celtics, going an efficient 9-of-12 from the field while also recording two blocks. Marcus Morris (17/5/3) and Jayson Tatum (15/2/2) were the other Celtics to score in double-figures. As a team, Boston shot 50.6 percent, including a 12-of-29 (41.4 percent) showing from beyond the arc.

Philadelphia shot 41.7 percent overall and knocked down an impressive 16-of-32 three-point shots (50.0 percent), but didn’t capitalize at the free throw line yet again, going just 11-of-18. Six Sixers scored in double-figures as Dario Saric (18/10/4), JJ Redick (17/3/5) and Ben Simmons (15/6/7) led the team in scoring in the loss.

Cavaliers (15-7) 121; Hawks (4-17) 114

Yet again, it was a two-man show for the Cavaliers, who won their 10th-straight game. Kevin Love (25/16/2) and LeBron James (24/6/12) were sensational, going a combined 15-of-27 shooting, including 7-of-15 from three-point range in the victory. Dwyane Wade (19/2/3) logged 23 productive minutes off the bench for Cleveland, who shot 51.9 percent for the game, including 18-of-39 (46.2 percent) from three-point range. The Cavs also had 30 assists on 41 made field goals.

Atlanta also shot the ball well, going an identical 51.9 percent from the field, but struggled to contain Cleveland’s ability to knock down outside shots. Dennis Schroder (27/2/5) led the Hawks in scoring on 11-of-19 shooting while Ersan Ilyasova (22/3/0) and Marco Belinelli (18/4/5) combined for 40 points off the bench. Cleveland opened the game up by outscoring Atlanta 36-23 in the third quarter.

Nuggets (12-9) 111; Bulls (3-17) 110

Down by one, Nuggets guard Will Barton (37/2/3) made a game-winning bucket with just three seconds remaining in regulation. The shot was an extension off of what was an incredible outing for Barton off the bench, as he went 13-of-19 shooting, including 6-of-9 from three-point range. Gary Harris (21/3/3) and Kenneth Faried (14/13/1) had solid performances, but starters Nikola Jokic (8/4/4), Jamal Murray (5/4/1) and Juancho Hernangomez (1/1/2) combined to score 14 points on 4-of-18 shooting in 70 minutes. Nonetheless, Denver pulled off the victory.

The frontcourt of Lauri Markkanen (20/9/0) and Robin Lopez (20/6/1) led the Bulls and point guard Kris Dunn (19/5/5) had an efficient shooting night, going 9-for-11, but the Bulls were unable to put everything together despite shooting 53.7 percent for the game. They let opportunities from the free throw line slip by, as they went 13-for-21 in that regard.

Bucks (11-9) 103; Trail Blazers (13-9) 91

The trio of Khris Middleton (26/7/4), Eric Bledsoe (25/1/4) and Giannis Antetokounmpo (20/9/5) led Milwaukee to an important road victory. Going into the fourth quarter, the Bucks led 87-66, but the Blazers nearly staged a comeback. Middleton, Bledsoe and Antetokounmpo combined to take 54 of the team’s 87 field goal attempts in the game.

Although the Blazers owned the glass with a 50-to-35 rebounding margin, Portland turned the ball over 19 times compared to just 10 by the Bucks. That led to a number of easy transition opportunities for Milwaukee. Jusuf Nurkic (25/11/1) recorded a double-double and was a force on the interior but Damian Lillard (18/7/7) and CJ McCollum (15/6/5) never got into a major groove despite playing 40 and 41 minutes respectively. Both teams struggled from beyond the arc, as Portland went 6-for-23 (26.1 percent) and Milwaukee went 6-for-20 (30.0 percent).

Jazz (11-11) 126; Clippers (8-12) 107

Utah outscored Los Angeles 65-46 in the second half to capture the much-needed victory. Alec Burks (28/7/5) had a monster performance off the bench for the Jazz, going 11-for-17 from the field. All five Jazz starters scored in double-figures and rookie Donovan Mitchell (24/0/6) went 5-for-10 from beyond the arc. Utah uncharacteristically went 17-for-35 (47.1 percent) from three.

Playing without Blake Griffin (knee), the Clippers relied on their backcourt of Austin Rivers (25/0/6) and Lou Williams (20/2/5), who carried the team offensively. DeAndre Jordan (8/16/3) pulled in a game-high 16 rebounds for the Clippers. Both teams shot the ball well, as the Jazz went 57.6 from the floor and the Clippers shot 53.6 percent.