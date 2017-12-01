New York Giants co-owner John Mara just hinted at some changes coming to the organization - and that could include change at the head coach position.

With the Giants' poor performance thus far this season, Mara was asked about Ben McAdoo's job security. He simply responded with "there's no guarantees in life," and added "obviously have some decisions to make this offseason."

When he was asked more about the Giants and McAdoo's performance this season, Mara opened up a bit more (quotes via NFL.com):

"We're 2-9. We're 2-9, OK? I'm embarrassed about that. Nobody's doing a good job."

These comments come just a day after the Giants benched longtime quarterback, multiple-time Super Bowl winner, and future Hall Of Famer Eli Manning for Geno Smith. McAdoo noted that it was an emotional decision that is "what's best for the organization moving forward."

Mara dove a little deeper into McAdoo's decision to bench Manning for Smith, explaining how the choice came about:

"Tuesday morning, Jerry called me and said Eli had informed Ben that if you're going to play Geno in the second half, you may as well just start him," Mara said.

"It's not fair to him, it's not fair to me, I think that would be the best decision going forward. He also wanted us to put out a statement announcing it. So that's what we did.

"I didn't want him to go out like this," Mara said. "But I understand his feeling, and I respect his decision. He doesn't want the streak to be tarnished by just getting in for a few series."

Mara stated that he had an emotional meeting with Manning about the decision and noted it was hard to see the veteran go out like that. Mara noted that while Manning isn't happy about the choice, he does understand it:

"He's obviously not happy with the decision, but he understands it," Mara said. "He's a special player and a special person. When you see him get that emotional, it's tough.

"I don't know that [playing the other QBs] will give us all the info, but it's better than nothing," Mara said. "Obviously, we'll have a high draft pick and there will be QBs available."

What are your thoughts on Mara's comments regarding McAdoo's job security and the decision to bench Eli Manning? Do you think that Manning should be benched in favor of Geno Smith? Or are there more issues with the team that need to be addressed?

