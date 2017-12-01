In partnership with Golfing World Golfing World

Golf

Tiger Woods was sidelined for nine months.

How the sporting world reacted to Tiger Woods’ comeback

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Tiger Woods made his return to golf at the Hero World Challenge on Thursday.

The 14-time major winner, who underwent spinal fusion surgery in April, carded an opening-round three-under par 69 in his first tournament since February.

Woods has every right to be delighted with that round, especially everything he's gone through in the past few months.

Problems with medication, issues with the police, and severe pains in is body have put a lot of pressure on Woods, but he's finally back doing what he loves.

After a testing few months, Woods would have felt relieved and delighted to be back on the course, and to hit a three-under is quite remarkable given how long he's been gone.

Just goes to show, class really is permanent, and form is just simply temporary.

Anyway, fans of golf weren't the only ones to be delighted seeing Woods back in action, as plenty of household names reacted to the round.

Here is how the rest of the sporting world reacted to Woods’ return from a nine-month lay-off.

As you can see, Woods is clearly admired from other professionals, and why shouldn't he be? What he's done in golf and for the sport in general is quite remarkable.

Welcome back, Tiger. We can't wait to see more from you!

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Golf
PGA Tour
Tiger Woods
PGA Championships

Trending Stories

Giants owner reveals the status of coach Ben McAdoo's job security

Giants owner reveals the status of coach Ben McAdoo's job security

Update regarding WWE's plans for Brock Lesnar at the Royal Rumble

Update regarding WWE's plans for Brock Lesnar at the Royal Rumble

Watch: Mesut Ozil's individual highlights v Huddersfield are an absolute joke

Watch: Mesut Ozil's individual highlights v Huddersfield are an absolute joke

Man Utd set a price for Luke Shaw - and one PL club is keen to sign him in January [Independent]

Man Utd set a price for Luke Shaw - and one PL club is keen to sign him in January [Independent]

Watch: Liverpool fans were lost for words as Mo Salah scored yet another stunner

Watch: Liverpool fans were lost for words as Mo Salah scored yet another stunner

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again