Tiger Woods made his return to golf at the Hero World Challenge on Thursday.

The 14-time major winner, who underwent spinal fusion surgery in April, carded an opening-round three-under par 69 in his first tournament since February.

Woods has every right to be delighted with that round, especially everything he's gone through in the past few months.

Problems with medication, issues with the police, and severe pains in is body have put a lot of pressure on Woods, but he's finally back doing what he loves.

After a testing few months, Woods would have felt relieved and delighted to be back on the course, and to hit a three-under is quite remarkable given how long he's been gone.

Just goes to show, class really is permanent, and form is just simply temporary.

Anyway, fans of golf weren't the only ones to be delighted seeing Woods back in action, as plenty of household names reacted to the round.

Here is how the rest of the sporting world reacted to Woods’ return from a nine-month lay-off.

As you can see, Woods is clearly admired from other professionals, and why shouldn't he be? What he's done in golf and for the sport in general is quite remarkable.

Welcome back, Tiger. We can't wait to see more from you!

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms