Luke Shaw's Manchester United career has been nothing short of a nightmare.

The left back burst onto the scene at Southampton in 2012 and was one of the most sought after youngsters in English football.

After two successful seasons with the Saints, Man United decided to break the world record fee for a teenager when they completed a £30 million for the defender.

However, his career has been in free-fall ever since.

Shaw has struggled for form and fitness since joining Man United, and he has only made 49 appearances in three and a half seasons at the club.

He has fallen even further out of favour with Jose Mourinho, with Ashley Young jumping ahead of him in the pecking order.

As a result Mourinho has handed Shaw just two appearances this season: both of which came in the League Cup.

MAN UNITED ARE WILLING TO LET SHAW GO

Mourinho and Shaw have not been on the best of terms for some time now, and it seems that he will now let him go in January.

According to TheIndependent, Man United are willing to let Shaw go in January and will accept £20 million for his services.

Sunderland v Manchester United - Premier League

After playing just 47 minutes of football for his club so far this term it is understood that Shaw is also open to a move away.

With the World Cup on the horizon, Shaw is seeking regular football as he bids to impress England manager Gareth Southgate.

And although a number of clubs are believed to be interested in the 22-year-old, the Independent have named Newcastle as one of the clubs who are considering making an offer.

Luke Shaw's Manchester United nightmare may soon be over.

