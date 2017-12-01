We’ve only just entered December and it seems the Premier League trophy is already Manchester City’s to lose.

After their last-gasp winner against Southampton on Wednesday, City maintained their eight-point lead at the top of the league.

Their nearest challengers are city-rivals Manchester United.

However, Jose Mourinho’s side face a tough December as they try to ride on the coattails of City.

They travel to in-form Arsenal on Saturday before hosting Pep Guardiola’s side next weekend.

That’s followed by matches against Bournemouth (H), West Brom (A), Leicester (A), Burnley (H) and Southampton (H).

Whether the Red Devils will be within touching distance of Man City come January remains to be seen. But if they are, they will believe they can overhaul their noisy neighbours.

That’s because, according to The Sun, Mourinho has given his scouts a demand for the winter transfer window.

They claim that Mourinho has told his scouts to “find me a magician” as he attempts to keep pace with City.

The Portuguese boss believes that his side’s lack of creativity is the main factor they’re playing second-fiddle in Manchester and wants that one player that can unlock defences.

We’re not quite sure who that “magician” is but the clubs scouts will be hoping they can find the right player.

Quite what that means for the futures of both Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Juan Mata remains to be seen with them already struggling to play regular first-team football at Old Trafford.

But it seems Mourinho is keen to spend big once again come January. The 'Special One' has already spent £300 million since taking over 18 months ago but won't stop until he lands the Premier League title.

