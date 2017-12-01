Retired super-middleweight world champion Carl Froch has given his insight into the February bout between Chris Eubank Jr and ex-rival George Groves.

Froch, who now works as a boxing analyst and columnist at Sky Sports, is siding with Eubank Jr to come out on top when he and Groves meet at the Manchester Arena on February 17 of next year for the World boxing super series semi-final.

Froch has stated he is backing Eubank Jr to get the win without a shadow of a doubt, and seeing as he has sparred with Eubank Jr, and has fought Groves on two epic occasions, you could call him somewhat of an authority on who is looking most likely to win.

Eubank Jr was Froch’s sparring partner as the latter was preparing to fight Groves in a rematch in February 2014, and Froch has had his say on his former sparring-partner’s ability.

“He is strong enough to demand respect, but Groves doesn't need to worry about getting knocked out with one punch, but that aside, Eubank Jr has a ferocious work rate, will go for the full 12 rounds and here's the sting in the tale: you just can't hurt him," Froch said.

“He is tough as old boots, believe me.

"It was far harder sparring him than it was fighting Groves with those small gloves on at Wembley. Sparring with him was competitive, uncomfortable and I hit him with around six or seven right hands.”

It was one of those right hand shots that knocked Groves out back in 2014, but it they didn’t have the same impact on Eubank Jr.

“I couldn't have hit Eubank Jr any sweeter. He just rolled off, looked at me and carried on punching.”

Froch has said the only way Groves can win is to stay away from Eubank Jr and out-box him, to win on points, despite Froch doubting Groves is fit enough.

"I'm going to get this out of the way now. I've sparred one, fought the other of course, and it is impossible for me to make a case for Groves to win their fight.

"We've all seen and read what they've both come out with and yes, it is not until February, but I will not change my mind. It is Mission Impossible for Groves.

"I just don't think he has the capability of stopping Chris Eubank Jr and now, if you don't stop Chris Eubank Jr you don't win on points. Ever since that loss to Billy Joe Saunders, he hasn't messed around, took his time or taken his foot off the gas early on and to me, he is now super fit."

Carl Froch added he has no bias whatsoever as regards who wins, although you couldn’t blame him given the fierce rivalry he had with Groves, and said he hopes the best man will win.

"That is my prediction and I am sure people are expecting me to side with Eubank Jr when it comes to who I want to win it.

"Well, I honestly don't mind. Even if Groves goes on to lose to Tom, Dick or Harry, or Chris Eubank Jr, it makes no difference to me. It will not do anything to my legacy."

We’ll know for sure in a few months.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms